Homeowner Endured Weeks Of Excessive Noise From A Neighbor, So He Started Blasting His Car Alarm Every Time The Music Started

Neighborhood harmony can be incredibly fragile, especially when a loud neighbor moves in across the street.

That’s exactly what happened when one homeowner was forced to endure constant, house-shaking bass from his neighbor’s house.

So after his dog developed a serious anxiety disorder from it, he decided it was time to give this neighbor a taste of his own medicine.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one!

Loud neighbor playing music no longer can have his fun Last July, a new neighbor across the street moved in. He talked to us in perfect English about a parking spot the first day.

It didn’t take long for this neighbor to reveal his true colors.

A week into moving, he parks his truck on his front lawn and plays his bass so loud it shakes our house 200 feet away. We asked him to turn down his music, and he said, “No speak English,” despite speaking English to us a week prior. I speak Spanish as well, but he turned deaf when I spoke in Spanish.

This noise had some trouble repercussions for these homeowners.

Our dog developed horrible anxiety because of this music, and we have spent $300 on vet visits, dog trainers, and pet meds trying to treat his anxiety. Our poor dog lost 20 lbs and was emaciated. 68 lbs for a Great Pyrenees is horrible. Due to anxiety, it’s been a source of sorrow and sadness to see him go through this.

But still, the noisy neighbor continued.

Since then, it’s four nights a week for 6 hours at a time, sometimes until 4 AM, of unbearable torture of constant bass. While the bass is turned up, the rest of the music is actually quite low, but bass travels the farthest. It’s honestly torture—inescapable, painfully loud music that there is no way to tune it out. I bought active noise-canceling headphones, and at least it reduces it, but I can still feel it in my body.

Unfortunately, the higher powers refused to do anything about it.

In my city, the cops no longer enforce misdemeanors due to a city policy. We called his landlord. They’re not going to do anything about it.

The homeowners are left with few options to fight back.

With no avenue for enforcement besides filing a civil lawsuit, since he suddenly can’t understand any language, we are trying to take the matter into our own hands.

They find a pretty creative solution.

Every time he goes out to sit in his truck to listen to his music, we play our car alarm. If we can’t have peace in our house and a calm dog, he can’t enjoy his music. It’s actually been successful. He stops within a couple minutes. Today, as soon as he started playing his music, we started our car alarm.

Finally, the neighbor seemed to get a taste of his own medicine.

His girlfriend shouted, “OH MY GOD SHUT UP!!!!!” at us before speeding off. I guess they can speak English now. We’re moving in a month, thankfully.

Sometimes you really do have to just take matters into your own hands.

What did Reddit think?

This user is taking notes for a neighborly problem of their own.

Fighting back with even more noise is often an effective way to deal with these disputes.

Maybe it’s time to get a little nastier with their revenge.

Loud noise goes both ways!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.