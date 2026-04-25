Iconic Helmcken Falls Are A Popular Destination For Hikers In Canada During The Summer Months, But Those Brave Enough To Visit In The Winter Are Welcomed With An Incredible Sight

There is something amazing about waterfalls that people just love. The natural beauty combined with unstoppable power makes some of the largest waterfalls in the world very popular tourist destinations.

Throughout the summer months, people throughout Canada and around the world hike to see Helmcken Falls. These waterfalls have the Murtle River plummeting 141 meters (463 feet) down to the bottom in a beautiful display.

They are the fourth largest waterfalls in Canada, and they are located in Wells Gray, which is commonly called Canada’s Waterfall Park because there are so many falls in the area thanks to its history of volcanic activity and glaciers.

For this particular waterfall, there are well-marked trails that bring you to viewing areas where everyone can enjoy the sight. There is even a wheelchair accessible path to ensure nobody is left out.

As with most things in the winter of Canada, these waterfalls can become more difficult (though not impossible) to access. Those who do make the trek, however, will be rewarded with something beautifully unique.

The water from Murtle River continues to flow in the winter, but when it crashes down to the bottom, much of it freezes, creating a massive caldron of ice that can reach 50 meters (164 feet), which is about halfway up the total height of the waterfall itself.

To add to the sight, icicles form all along the cliff behind the falls, giving it an almost cave-like appearance.

For those brave enough (or stupid enough?) to try to hike up to the massive cauldron, or repel down from the top toward the cauldron, it is indeed very dangerous. One climber, Will Gadd, did just that when he actually climbed the area known as the Overhead Hazard. He spoke with National Geographic about the experience, saying:

“This route is called Overhead Hazard, named for all the giant icicles hanging over your head as you walk around the base. It’s a constant ‘head bob’ to look up and make sure there isn’t an icicle above you. They break off regularly, and weigh as much as a bus or something – they’d smush you pretty effectively.”

Of course, it is not recommended that anyone attempt this type of activity. For the more sane among us, however, there are areas where the waterfall and icy cauldron can be seen from a safer distance. If you’re lucky enough to be there on a particularly cold day, the waterfalls actually make their own snow that falls in the area, which is quite a site to see.

To see the waterfall in its peak winter glory, visit in late January or February.

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