Kid’s Parents Restricted Soda To Only One Cup, So Kid Went Hunting With Siblings For The Largest Cup They Owned And Filled It To The Brim

Kids have a natural talent for finding loopholes in just about any rule.

So when one child heard that soda from the two-liter was limited to just one “cup,” they went hunting for the biggest cup they could find.

You’ll want to keep reading — this one will make you smile.

Simple, Childhood MC Growing up, my siblings and I were allowed one can of soda on the off chance we had some. If we had two-liters, it was limited to one cup. Not the measurement—just a cup that holds liquid.

Then one day, this clever child had a bright idea.

One day, I had the bright idea to get the biggest “cup” we had and fill it up with soda. It was probably a quart’s worth of soda. I went straight to my parents, hiding the cup, and made sure that we were only allowed one. My dad said only one, no exceptions.

That’s when the kid whipped out the giant cup — and the parents got a kick out of it too.

I showed them the cup with the biggest, smart-aleck smile on my face. They laughed, looked me in the eye, and said, “Nice. However, you know what we meant. You can’t do this again.” It was one of the best days I had as a child.

At least the kid got to enjoy the fruits of their MC at least once!

What did Reddit make of this wholesome story?

Many people try schemes like this to save a buck or two.

Some containers are deceptively big!

Kids tend to have a knack for malicious compliance.

Case in point:

These parents said one cup, so these kids said “bet.”

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.