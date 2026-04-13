Landlord Has Loud Parties Until The Wee Hours Of The Morning, So The Person Renting The House In His Backyard Is Upset That It’s So Loud He Can’t Sleep

Imagine renting a small house in a homeowner’s backyard. What would you do if your landlord had a loud party until early in the morning, and it’s so loud that you can’t sleep through the noise? Would you buy earplugs or talk to the landlord about it?

In this story, one renter is in this exact situation, and they’re exhausted, frustrated, and unsure what to do to prevent this from happening again.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTAH if i confronted my landlord about his party So i rent a sleep out from the house owners. Its all self contained meaning i have a bathrrom and kitchen and cloth washing all withing my small sleepout in their backgarden only like 10 steps max away from their house that i pay $320 a week for. Most of the time its pretty quite apart from the dogs barking with the naighbours dogs in the morning but they never give me a heads up in person or by message when they are having a gathering/people round. Iv lived here for over a year and this dosnt happen regularly but its really ticking me off this time. I have also never had a party and when i do have a friend round its quite and respectfull.

The party was out of control!

They are having a party in the house at its loud. I can hear them in the house and it gets louder when they open the backdoor which is either someone coming outside to throw up, or they come outside loudly talking. The main thing is they first came over on thursday evening had a few drink and such and they were in the field behind the house and put a golfball through my back window, which when i messaged the owner 45 mintues later after cleaning up the glass as i also had to clean it out of the washing machine he said he wasnt aware that it happened as he wasnt out there with his friends at the time and non of them told him. Which it was left untill the next evening untill one of his mates has taped it over but in doing so had pushed more glass out of place and im just waiting for it to fall out at this point.

Then they had another party.

Then on friday they all came back again and had music up and partying untill at least 3am in the morning i think i eventually just passed out from being tired and onto tonight again music has been going for hours. They are loud coming in and outside. Someone was right by my window shouting back at the house at one point and its currently 2.30am. They have turned the music up even louder than it was earlier and everyone is a bit louder too aka more drunk and singing over the top of the music and i can hear the thuds through the floor as the are jumping around. Its been 3 nights of party now and i want to be able to sleep at a decent hour. Its not an issue of sleeping for work i just dont want to waste half the day because i couldnt sleep through the night.

OP is considering trying to set a boundary with the landlord.

Is setting the boundery to my esentually landlord that this is unacceptable and that i need to be told about these sorts of things in the future so i can make the dessision or arragments to be elsewhere (as i do have a campervan) being TAH or are they TAH for not warning me? Is it a reasonable thing to ask for prior heads up? I know they own the house and can do what they like and things like this happen time to time but its usually only one night. This has been a 3 day bender of them getting drunk and loud in the house and spilling out of it With zero warning

I wouldn’t want to live next to a landlord who has loud parties like this into the wee hours of the morning, and breaking a window is going way too far!

What should this renter do about the situation? Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks the landlord can do whatever the landlord wants to do.

Another person thinks it’s not a battle worth fighting.

But this person suggests looking into tenant rights.

I wouldn’t want to live there.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.