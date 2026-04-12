New Neighbors Break All The HOA Rules And A Rule Of Their Lease, So One HOA Member Rats Them Out To Their Landlord Who Ends Up Evicting Them

Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood and liking it. You even defend the HOA rules, thinking they’re a good thing. If new neighbors moved in and broke all the HOA rules, would you fine them or go further and try to get them evicted?

In this story, one HOA member is in this situation, and he chooses the second option. Now, he’s wondering if he really did go too far.

Keep reading to see if you think these new neighbors deserved to get evicted.

AITAH? For telling my neighbours landlord about them illegally keeping pets in his house. I (37M) am a proud member of my neighbourhood HOA, my neighbours (22F) and (21M), moved around 4 months ago. Like a good neighbour I warmly greeted them into the neighbourhood, and kindly let them know the rules of the neighbourhood HOA. I know that when you hear Home Owners Association, you get a very negative idea in your head, but our HOA is both very reasonable and relaxed, as long as you abide by the very simple rules.

The new neighbors broke a lot of HOA rules.

Now in the first month these new neighbours managed to break nearly all of them, their lawn was unkept, they placed rubbish bags next to their bins (And may I add that extra bins are available for lease at a very affordable price) and while their dog does seem to be very well behaved they continue to walk it without a lead despite being told many time stop doing these infractions and very politely as well. Now, after months of dealing with these things, I realised something had to be done for the sake of the neighbourhood. I knew the agreements of their lease with landlord as him and I play tennis together.

He knew just what to say to their landlord.

I mentioned they owned a dog, and that under the lease agreement they were not allowed to own or keep a dog in the house. So I mentioned to their landlord that they kept a dog, and I may have also told him how they disrespected the rules of the HOA. In the end, the couple of evicted from the house. The neighbourhood is now a much better place but my sister told me that I it was a bad thing to do. So AITAH?

The new neighbors broke a lot of HOA rules and a rule of their lease. Was the HOA member wrong to rat them out to the landlord, or was he just being a good neighbor?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This is what I was thinking too.

Another person thinks OP really went too far.

He was not a good neighbor.

He went way too far.

Another person compares this story to a villain origin story.

This is the reason nobody wants to live in an HOA.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.