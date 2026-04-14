Old Woman Complains To The HOA About Her Upstairs Neighbor Wanting To Clean Her Porch, So The HOA Sends A Letter Saying To Keep The Porch Clean

Imagine living in a building where you’re on the 2nd floor, and your porch is directly above your neighbor’s porch on the 1st floor. If you wanted to clean the porch, would you just go ahead and clean it, or would you give the neighbor a heads up first?

In this story, one woman chooses the 2nd option, and the neighbor is furious. She actually tries to prevent this woman from cleaning her porch!

Let’s read all about it.

You want to report me to the HOA? Be my guest. We were living in a condo complex on the second floor, and my downstairs neighbor was this older couple. The lady had a heart condition so she was always in and out of the hospital, and I did my best to be respectful of her needs.

She tried to keep the noise down.

I have 4 kids, and unfortunately when you choose to live in the ground level unit you have to deal with upstairs noise.

I am pretty strict about how my kids play inside, so if there was ever excessive noise it didn’t last long. Every now and then lady would text me asking if everything was ok, and it was always just a tantrum.

I wonder why they weren’t invited?

Back in august my husbands maternal grandmother died, and we were not informed, much less invited to the funeral. It’s a whole thing. So to help his siblings through their grief we offered to host a lunch for his siblings after they went to the graveside and did a little meeting there. I wanted to clean my porch off because hello, 4 kids are super messy.

The neighbors were furious!

I texted my neighbor and very politely but firmly said hey, we’re gonna be cleaning our porch so if there’s anything you don’t want getting wet move it out of the way. WELL. She didn’t like that at all, threw a HUGE fit, and had her husband come up and try to bully us. Her grandkids had drawn in chalk on her patio and we were just gonna wash it all away! How horrible of us! Her husband ends up saying, “we’ll just report it to the HOA and deal with it that way.”

Complaining seemed to backfire!

I was so irritated. We ended up not cleaning the porch due to some other circumstances, but they had already sent in their complaint. Next week rolls by and I get a letter in the mail from the HOA basically saying, “you have to keep your porch clean or we will fine you.” In comes malicious compliance.

She gave the neighbor a heads up.

I text my neighbor and let her know that we got the letter, and I would be cleaning the porch that day so she needed to get all her stuff moved. She was all huffy, “oh no! You can’t do that today! I can’t move anything! I’ll talk to my husband.” A while later she texts and says “he’s coming home early to move everything. He’s NOT happy.” Gee, I wish we could have done this on A SATURDAY like I had planned last week! Sucks to suck, lady! It felt so glorious spraying off my porch knowing she was downstairs complaining about it because I could hear her phone conversation.

I love that the neighbor complained, and the response from the building management was for OP to keep the patio clean, which is exactly what she wanted to do in the first place! That’s pretty funny.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

In this case, I’m a fan of the HOA’s response!

We can only hope!

This person would’ve handled it differently.

It was pretty ridiculous for the neighbor to complain.

That neighbor certainly chose poorly when she moved into a downstairs condo!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.