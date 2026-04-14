Phone Store Employee Is Very Knowledgeable About Their Work, But If You Asked The Entitled Customer In This Story, She’d Tell You Quite The Opposite

Some customers are sweet, humble, and grateful for every bit of help they get.

Others? Well other customers can be a retail worker’s nightmare – everything from messing up the store to being rude and then attempting to get the employee in trouble.

And for the retail worker in this story, one interaction stood out for both its intensity and its personal nature.

Read on to find out why the customer verbally attacked the employee, and how they acted in response.

“You clearly know nothing.” Ma’am I work here, I think I know what I’m talking about Where I work, I deal in phone and wifi plans. A couple of days ago, a guy came in asking for a number to be ported to his SIM card. So I asked for the number, and he said it was his mom’s and he would go get her. He came back and she gave me her number to port – but it turns out it already was.

Let’s see how the employee dealt with this confusing situation.

Now, we have different SIM cards: red is top up and blue is bill pay. She had a red – and there the fun began. She asked, “so if I call him, it will show up with my number?” I nodded and check her credit: it was at zero with no top up plans on. I explain that, and she snapped.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out what happened next.

She said, “um no? It’s on a bill. This is a bill SIM. The person I talked to online sent me this.” I replied, “then they sent you the wrong one. That’s to top up. Want me to top it up?” She insisted, “get me someone else. You know nothing. You clearly know nothing.” So I responded, “theres nobody else here, but I know that that isn’t for a bill.”

But the woman wouldn’t take no for an answer.

She said, “I want to talk to someone else. I don’t care that nobody else is here. Make them be here, because you’re incompetent. You gave me the wrong thing.” But I stood my ground: “sorry but I am the Only. One. Here. We didn’t give you the wrong thing – you’ll have to call the helpline or talk to someone online, because I can’t do anything else for you.” She simply scoffed and stormed out.

Yikes! It’s crazy when a customer is insistent they know more than a knowledgeable employee.

It’s clear that someone made a mistake, and the very fact she assumed it was the employee in the shop says a lot about her.

All the time, she was the one in the wrong – not for the mistake, but for the rude way in which she treated someone who was trying their best to help.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought that customers were completely out of order for treating employees this way.

While others explained ways to avoid this accusation.

Meanwhile, this Redditor translated the woman’s rude words.

This customer comes off super entitled here.

Sure she doesn’t understand, but expecting that she is right and the employee is wrong is a huge mistake on her part.

Perhaps if she’d actually listened, she might’ve understood.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.