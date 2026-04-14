Retail Worker Has Clocked Off For The Day, But An Entitled Customer Won’t Accept Her Having Finished Work

Working with the general public can be a mixed bag at best.

But working in retail? That’s a whole other story.

Customers seem to save some of their worst behavior for retail workers, and the woman in this story is no exception.

Read on to find out what caused her to throw a strop in a clothing store.

You can’t help me even though you aren’t working? I work at a smaller retailer, and we always have our dressing rooms locked unless a customer wants to try clothes or undergarments on. My eight-hour shift had ended a while ago, so I’d already clocked out, put my name badge away, and put away everything else that could’ve identified me as a sales associate. I wanted to buy clothes that recently went on sale, and my co-worker was ringing me out. Our registers were taking longer than usual since our internet was down, so she wasn’t able to help anyone else in the store.

Let’s see how this started to cause problems.

My colleague was the only one working at the moment since I had clocked out for the day, and the store manager was on her break. There were a handful of customers in the store—one in a dressing room, three browsing, and one in line behind me. As I was walking toward the back room (all employees have to exit there), a customer made eye contact with me. Let’s call her Karen.

Read on to find out how their exchange went.

Karen: “I really want to try these on. I need in a fitting room.” (She lifts up the bras in her hand.) Me: “Of course! My co-worker will let you in one in a moment. I can’t let you in because I’m not working right now.” Karen: (with a lot of attitude and anger) “Well, that’s just too bad, isn’t it?” Karen: (throws the bras down on the floor and walks over to one of the fitting room doors and calls out to her daughter.) “Come on, we’re leaving. I’m done shopping here.”

Yikes! Let’s see what happened next.

Karen’s Daughter: “What? Why? I’m not done.” After that, her daughter continued to try clothes on. Meanwhile, Karen stormed out of the store.

How demanding can one person be?

It’s crazy that this woman was so determined to make a scene that she couldn’t wait just one moment for the fitting room to be opened by an employee who was actually working.

Instead she threw the clothes to the ground, making more work for the poor overstretched employees?

Let’s see how the Reddit community reacted to this.

This person could identify with the drama.

While others laughed at how the woman’s theatrics were much less impactful than she might have hoped.

Meanwhile, this Redditor gave the retail worker some helpful advice.

It’s kind of disgusting how entitled the customer was acting – and the fact that her daughter just kept trying to try on clothes suggested that it’s no isolated incident.

There’s absolutely no reason that act that way, a tantrum is not an acceptable response to having to wait a couple of minutes for assistance.

She is a grown woman. Time to act like one.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.