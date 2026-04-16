Server Held Together An Entire Resort Department With Only One Other Coworker, So When Her Manager Refused To Hire Anyone And Began Denying Her Time Off, She Had To Complain To HR

Some managers tackle understaffing not by hiring more people, but by just piling more onto their existing employees.

So when one server spent one summer routinely working 40 hours in three days, she knew something had to give.

But when the boss refused to act, HR was looking like her last and only resort.

Keep reading for the full story!

WIBTA for going to HR to complain about my manager I’ve been working as a banquet server with my resort for four summers now, and I’m getting a bit fed up with my manager. The first year, before COVID, we had six people in our department, working near full time.

Then the team thinned out substantially.

That next summer, there were almost no events, and everyone left, with the exception of myself and my uncle, who took over the banquet captain position. Because he would have an obvious conflict of interest being my boss, we both work under the same woman who oversees us, the restaurant, and patio events.

The arrangement started off when the resort was deserted, but when things started picking up again…

It was fine until this year. We didn’t need her to make schedules because there are only two of us — we could take time off whenever we needed, provided we said so in advance, and we would be able to keep up with work due to pandemic restrictions. The problem is that the work is beginning to reach pre-pandemic levels again, which has been causing problems.

This employee is now feeling massively overworked.

To sum things up, there is more than two people’s worth of work in our department. I regularly get 40 hours in three days of work. Since my uncle likes to take any shifts that don’t need two people, he’s been getting in trouble over overtime.

The boss doesn’t seem interested in lightening the load at all.

Even so, our boss hasn’t hired a third person, and I know she hasn’t been looking because there are no vacant positions listed on the company website. This past weekend, we both were off having planned trips which they were notified about a month in advance.

It’s led to the boss not respecting her time-off requests.

When I got off my plane home, I discovered that I had been texted several times because they had expected me to work that night, which I had told them I couldn’t do. The following day when we came in, the two of us were sat down, lectured on how hard the weekend had been, and were basically told we could no longer take time off without telling them in advance, or at the same time.

The employee can’t believe her boss refuses to stand up and do her part.

I was seething because we had told her we would be gone, and it will really suck if we can’t both be off considering we are related. If the pay wasn’t as good as it is, I would have quit then and there. The fact of the matter is that if we had a larger staff, we could afford to have time off occasionally.

The boss had other demands too.

She also demanded my uncle start making schedules, and it was hard not to point out that that was her responsibility as our supervisor. With all that said, this is only the final straw.

The job is now somehow even worse.

We have had sudden menu and schedule changes for events that we weren’t told about, long hours, and have been told that she would help when we were understaffed only to be ghosted. We have also had equipment go missing after she has worked, though it’s nothing she would steal.

She questions if it’s time for HR to get involved.

I don’t think I can tolerate this work environment any longer, and I think HR needs to be made aware of her negligent and unprofessional behavior. WIBTA? What should I do?

Sounds like the real extra weight in this department is right at the top.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe some people just aren’t cut out to be in charge.

This user thinks a good employee would be harder to replace than a bad boss.

This user thinks this would be the perfect case to bring to HR.

One thing is for sure: This is no way to run a department.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.