She Worked As A Secretary For Some Time, But Then Her Boss Fired Her Because Of Her Appearance

When you get hired for a job, as long as you can perform the job well, your boss should be happy.

What would you do if your boss fired you and said that it was because you were too fat, even though your job was as a secretary sitting at the front desk?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she is upset that she lost her job when she was performing it well.

I got fired for the way my body looks Here’s some relevant information, I’m a 22F, my boss is 40sM.

Ok, this shouldn’t matter at work.

I am 5’2 and weight approximately 200 lbs. I wear a size 14-16 for reference. I am definitely overweight. My job? Administrative assistant.

She can definitely perform the job duties.

I sit at a desk, answer phone calls and emails and help with the day to day functions of the company. Has my size inhibited by ability to do my job? No. Absolutely not.

Is this even legal?

His reasoning? I just don’t have the look and he doesn’t want me representing his company with the way I currently look.

I really doubt that this is legal, depending on where it is located. She should look into getting an attorney.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

Sadly, bad managers get away with a lot.

This is so hurtful.

Wow, I can’t believe this is legal.

Yup, he is a horrible boss.

If she’s doing the job well, she doesn’t deserve to be fired.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.