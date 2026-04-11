Someone Keeps Parking In Resident’s Reserved Parking Spot, So They’re Thinking About Writing On The Car’s Windshield With Washable Markers

Imagine living in an apartment building where you have the option of paying for a reserved parking spot. What would you do if the same car kept showing up in your parking spot, but you never saw the driver? Would you park somewhere else, notify the landlord, or call a tow truck?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and they’re considering another option that’s a bit more creative.

Let’s read all about it.

Would I be the AH for charging to park in my reserved parking space? As the title suggests, I live in a community with a first come first serve policy on parking with minimal reserved parking spaces. The reserved parking spaces charge a fee every month for the tenants of the property and you’re given a parking pass/sign that hangs on your rearview mirror.

They quickly learned that they’re not supposed to call a tow truck if someone parks in their space.

Probably in July, we had an altercation with some new neighbors that parked there when they overheard us saying “tow” because we didn’t know the rules of someone parking in our space. They came to the door and got confrontational. Since then, we talked to the leasing office and got clarification on the procedure for unauthorized vehicles. Pretty simple: if someone’s in the space, you notify the leasing office w/ photo of the tag they send a courtesy message to move out of the space. If it’s a guest, they have no way of notifying the guest directly so they send community wide alert, and any incidents after may result in a tow.

I don’t wanna be a jerk, I don’t think a parking space is a big enough deal to tow someone’s car ya know?

Now, someone else is parking in their spot.

Recently another vehicle has been taking it upon themselves to park in our space. Over the last month the same vehicle has parked there maybe 5 times, I don’t know whose car it is and never see when they park to give them a friendly reminder in person. A few times, we had really bad weather. I understood they probably parked there because of the rain and let it go (I wouldn’t want to walk in the rain either and when we got home it had already cleared up). But it’s starting to be 1-2 times every week and again, we pay for the parking space.

They still don’t want to call a tow truck.

To us, it’s really not a big deal more of an inconvenience than a real problem and again I don’t think it’s worth the punishment of getting their car towed. I left them a note this morning under their windshield wiper to try and give them a reminder saying to please not park there, and instances of bad weather I don’t mind as long as they move the vehicle once the weather clears up. So now the question.

But OP is considering an unusual way of getting the driver’s attention.

Would I be a jerk if I was to buy washable markers and inconveniences them? For example, write a message along the windshield that covers just enough of the drivers side that they have to either A. Go upstairs and get something to clean it off or B. Go to the gas station and clean it, along with a message on the driver window with a cashapp and charge the same amount that I pay monthly for the reserved space each time they park there. Or should I do as my friends suggest and let the office know so they can tow the vehicle. P.S I have already emailed the office last week about this issue so any notification to them will result in it being towed. my friends say that they would’ve just towed it by now, but I think inconveniencing them is the funnier option and I might get a few bucks in my pocket.

The person parking there is being a jerk, so I kind of like the washable marker and cashapp idea. I doubt the driver would pay, but they may finally stop parking there.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person would handle the situation completely differently.

Another person thinks it’s better to do what the leasing office said to do.

If the car gets towed, the driver probably won’t park there again.

Everyone thinks this is a big enough deal to get the car towed.

Being too nice isn’t helpful to anyone.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.