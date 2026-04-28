Supervisor Isn’t Allowed To Take Christmas And New Year’s Off, So He Quits Before The Holidays And Reapplies For His Old Job In January

Imagine working for a company where you aren’t allowed to take both Christmas and New Year’s off for the holidays. Which holiday would you choose to work?

In this story, one supervisor refused to choose. He came up with a workaround that worked out really well.

Let’s read all about it.

Told me I couldn’t get time off to go home for holidays, fine I quit. Several years in a row till they couldn’t be bothered with the paperwork. I worked part time throughout my studies (UK) on a zero hour contract at a club/pub/events venue. This was over a decade ago. They didn’t let folk have both Christmas and new year’s off, you had to work one of em. I joined and was made supervisor shortly after cause I had common sense and figures stuff out quickly.

One thing he figured out really quickly was a loophole in the holiday time off policy.

I went home for the holidays and when that time came the first year I just said I’d quit. And did, there was no issue with finding another almost minimum wage part time job. Reapplied in January as they were looking for staff. Rehired.

This went on for awhile.

Next holidays come around and I tell them the same thing. Same thing all over again. Next year, they just tell me please don’t leave, just take whatever days off and we’ll see you again next year. I’m also great friends to this day with my favourite GM from those days, though I went and got a job in my field.

He was too smart for their policies, and he must have been a really good employee if they kept rehiring him.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

One person has several coworkers who do something similar.

This person has a job forever!

Another person threatened to quit.

This person has no regrets about quitting.

If you’re a valuable enough employee, your boss won’t want you to quit.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.