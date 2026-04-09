Teenage Girl Woke Up At 3AM To Loud Sounds Coming From The Apartment Upstairs, So She Banged On The Ceiling And Called The Police

Imagine living in an apartment with your family, and the family that lives directly above you has a toddler with special needs. It that toddler was so loud that you woke up in the middle of the night, would you get ear plugs, talk to the neighbors, or call the landlord?

In this story, one teenage girl is dealing with this exact situation, and so far nothing seems to make the noise stop. She’s wondering if the landlord could help.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for reporting my upstairs neighbor with a disabled son to the landlord Me (17f) and my family have been living in an apartment complex for a year now. Obviously I know that since it’s an apartment, hearing noise from your neighbors is inevitable especially because ours was so cheaply built. However, I hear SO MUCH noise directly above my room which I’m sure is their son’s room. It’s not footsteps; it sounds like he throws hard items on the hardwood floor and jumps on his bed.

The noise is really bad.

One instance it got so bad that I woke up at 3 am on a school night hearing the loudest crying and him jumping on his bed. I started hitting the ceiling with a broomstick to alert them when they are making noise but they literally don’t care. I did it a couple of weeks ago and one of the adults purposely stomped even louder and called me a cuss word.

The police weren’t any help.

The few times we called the cops, obviously they can’t do much but they would try to make us feel bad because she has a “mentally challenged” toddler. I recorded so many videos of them making loud noise that it’s literally louder on video.

She wants to tell the landlord.

Back in 2025, the manager left them a notice about the noice but it still occurs. They also told on us saying that I bang on the ceiling but I’d only do it a few times whenever they are being loud. Obviously I sympathize with them but it’s unfair to demonize me for reacting to constant annoying noise. Would me and my family be the AH for reporting them to the landlord

Hearing noise from neighboring apartments is inevitable, but it shouldn’t be so loud that it wakes you up at 3am.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

A parent of a child with special needs shares their perspective.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to the neighbors in person.

Another person recommends moving.

Here’s an interesting suggestion that just might work!

The upstairs neighbors really need a first floor apartment.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.