Teenager Discovered His Parents Had Quietly Drained His College Fund To Help His Brother’s Family, So He Lost It And Said Things That Split The Whole Family In Two

College savings accounts are built on a promise — a parent’s commitment to a child’s future.

When one young man discovered his father had quietly given away his $224,000 college fund to his brother’s family, that promise felt shattered.

What followed was an explosion of words that divided an entire family.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH for snapping my parents after they told me they used what was intended for college to help my brother and his family? I was not planning to go straight to college. I wanted to take a year off and I saved up some money from work. More or less, school, sports, and work is all I have done. I wanted to live a little before I go to college.

From the start, he was very clear with his family about his intentions.

I told my parents about this two years ago. I assured them I had all intentions to go to school, just wanted to live for a little beforehand. It seems they were cool with it.

But when he finally was ready to attend, he didn’t like what his parents had to say.

Advance about a year and a half — I told my parents I was looking to start college next semester. This is when they told me that I no longer had any money.

This wasn’t just a spare penny here and there.

They did not think I was going to use it, and my brother’s wife was diagnosed with MS and can no longer work, so they gave my brother my college fund. It was a sizable amount. My parents did not put it into a 529 plan. My father created an investment account that was in his name but intended for me. Last I was told, the total amount was around $224,418. The account has been open for 19 and a half years.

He understands the money is his parents, but he still can’t help but feel a little betrayed.

I get that legally I had no claim to the money since it was in my father’s name. I also get that I am not entitled to my parents’ financial assistance with higher education. All that being said, I lost it with my parents and told them off and said many hurtful things — some I regret, some I do not.

Now the rest of the family is getting involved too.

My parents have told my family, and I have been getting calls and texts stating how hurtful my comments were and that the money my dad gave my brother and his family saved them. My initial reaction is: why is that my problem?

He’s having a hard time feeling sympathetic for his sister-in-law.

I get it must suck going from two incomes to one, and having two children on top of a wife with MS that appears to be aggressive. While callous, how is that my problem? Why should my future be impacted over someone else’s life? My father is not even willing to cosign a loan with me.

He can’t get over the fact that his college experience will now undoubtedly look much different.

I mean, I am still going to school. I know you can find ways to make it cheaper — go to community college for gen eds and stuff, then transfer. There are also many grants and scholarships. AITAH for more or less telling my family they all freaking suck for trying to preserve the future of someone that has no real future?

This would be quite the wake-up call for just about anyone.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this student-to-be has every right to be upset.

If you’re going to use up someone’s college fund, the least you could do would be to give a little advance notice.

If it were this commenter, they’d cut their parents off altogether.

His parents will likely never understand just how big of a deal this really was.

His $224,000 college fund vanished overnight — and so did his trust in his family.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.