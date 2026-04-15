Two Friends Are About To Leave The Mall Parking Lot, But Then Two Drivers Fight Over Their Spot Until The Friends Decide To Go Back Inside The Mall

Imagine going shopping, taking your purchases to your car, and slowly backing out when a car stops right behind you, realizing they just lucked out and if they back up they can take your spot.

What would you do if the driver behind them wouldn’t let them back up, which means you’re stuck and can’t get out of your parking spot?

In this story, two friends were in this exact situation. They eventually got so fed up at the other drivers that they got their own revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Oh, you want my parking spot? It was Christmas time, and the mall parking lot was jammed. Somehow I lucked into a space near an entrance, and four hours later, my friend Dawn and I staggered back to my car with full arms and very sore feet. But we’d be home in half an hour, so the end was in sight. We got the bags stowed and we buckled in, laughing ruefully about how exhausted we were.

This is a problem!

As I began backing out, a car was slowly pulling past right behind me. Naturally, I braked to wait for the car to clear my spot, but the driver saw my brake lights and realized she’d lucked out. All she had to do was back up and let me out, and my primo spot would be hers. But it couldn’t be that easy. Another car was tight on her tail, and that driver wanted my spot, too. And neither on of them was budging.

Enough was enough!

The two drivers’ faces got redder and redder as they honked, revved their engines to make the other driver think were going to plow right into their car if it didn’t move, and in general made utter jerks of themselves over the parking spot. Meanwhile, my friend and I were trapped and getting pretty mad ourselves. After more than five minutes of this craziness, motor running but going nowhere, Dawn and I had had enough. We looked at each other and smiled. Then we got out of the car, locked it back up, and waved at the two disbelieving parking warriors as we headed back into the mall for a much-needed drink and a bite to eat.

The drivers were clearly at a standoff. Since both of them couldn’t have the spot, it makes sense not to let either of them get the spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person was in a similar situation.

Another person loves how simple the revenge was.

It is ironic!

Another person handled a similar situation slightly differently.

This is the smart way to handle it!

Fighting over a parking spot can really backfire!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.