Uptight Project Manager Dismissed Team’s Complaints About The New Platform, So The Team Inundated The Coding Team With Emails

Some managers think they are too important to be bothered by employee complaints.

In this story, an employee and her team voiced all their concerns about the new untested platform, but the project manager wouldn’t hear it. He asked them to send an email instead.

They complied and sent a lot of emails, definitely more emails than the project manager expected.

Read the full story below.

Asking the question you told me you wanted Work upgraded to a newer version of a document saving/sharing platform for security reasons. Totally understand that, since the old one was 25 years old. Our team knew this was happening and, since nobody asked for any input on viewing and testing, we all assumed they pulled history records to see what everyone used and would mirror the new platform based on that. The new platform rolled out with no announcement and, big shock, it was missing a lot of the things we need to do our job.

She set out to try to get the problem resolved.

I took it upon myself to compile a list of things we couldn’t do on the new system and emailed the project manager of the platform asking how we could communicate the things that needed to be fixed. He set up a call which included a couple of his coders, and I invited my supervisor and a fellow team member to join. The PM was not friendly and was not being understanding or helpful. He explained that this was tested before it rolled out, and I said, “Who tested this? Because our team uses this multiple times a day and we weren’t contacted at all. It’s missing a lot of functions that are basic things. How could all this be overlooked if it was tested?”

The furious project manager ignored the team’s issues about the new platform.

The PM got furious. Like you could hear the smoke coming out of his ears, furious. He said that if we saw anything that needed correcting or had questions, we should use the “Ask Help” link and send an email. Then he logged off the Teams call, along with his coders. My supervisor, fellow team member, and I stayed on and decided that we would bring up these things one email at a time.

So they sent emails, lots of emails.

We took the list of questions and problems and divided them among all of our team members, who then used the “Request Help” link to notify that team of one thing per day, times five people. So, five emails a day, each with a different issue or question. The response was always that they were going to research it and get back to us.

So, after a week of no response to the research, we added a second email per day, following up and asking when they would have an answer to our original issue.

Finally, the PM followed up about the emails.

Halfway through the second week, my supervisor got an email from the PM stating that his team was getting a lot of questions and was having difficulty getting through their workload because of them. He had CC’d his boss on the email. This was where my supervisor hit “Reply All.” She noted that we tried to give him a list of the things we were seeing on a call weeks ago that included his coders. Instead of taking the listed issues, we were told to use the “Ask Help” link and send emails about things, which is exactly what we did. The PM’s boss stepped in and asked for a complete list of things they needed to correct or add, and we never heard from the PM again.

Way to go, team! Keep persisting until your voice is heard.

Other people in the comments section on Reddit had a lot to say.

This reader is amused.

This person shares a similar story.

Another person chimes in.

This user has something to say.

And this person is calling out the PM.

Listening is not this manager’s strongest suit.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.