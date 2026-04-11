April 11, 2026 at 6:55 am

When Picking Out A New Puppy, You Can’t Really Tell What Type Of Personality They Will Have Until They Are Home For A While

by Michael Levanduski

Cute dog playing

Shutterstock, TikTok

When you are picking out a new puppy for the family, you can’t really tell what type of personality they will have right away.

Sometimes a puppy is very calm at first, but once it gets comfortable with you, it goes a little crazy.

That’s what happened to this TikToker, so they made a video about it. It begins with the little puppy walking calmly around, and the video has a caption saying, “The pup we thought we were buying…”

It is definitely cute.

Playing puppy

TikTok/freyjaandlyla

Then the music changes and the puppy starts going wild, playing and jumping. The caption changes to, “The pup we got.”

The dog looks so happy, though!

Calm puppy

TikTok/freyjaandlyla

In the description of the video it says, “We got told she was the timid one. I very much disagree.”

Maybe she isn’t timid, but it does look like a lot of fun.

Dog running and playing

TikTok/freyjaandlyla

For those who wanted to know, they put the breed in the description as well, “Adorable Puppy Surprises: Golden Retriever and Border Collie.”

Puppies are a lot of work, but they are also a lot of fun.

And this one seems to be especially cute.

Check out the puppy in action in the video below.

@freyjaandlyla

We got told she was the timid one… I very much disagree #puppyplay #bordercollie #dogsofttiktok #puppiesoftiktok #goldenretriever

♬ original sound – George & Remi• Mini Dachshunds

The commenters fell in love with the puppy.

This person had a similar experience.

Comment 1 51 When Picking Out A New Puppy, You Cant Really Tell What Type Of Personality They Will Have Until They Are Home For A While

She had to make a good first impression.

Comment 2 51 When Picking Out A New Puppy, You Cant Really Tell What Type Of Personality They Will Have Until They Are Home For A While

Calm and timid or wild and crazy, this dog is a lot of fun.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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