Woman Went To A Furniture Store To Buy A Coffee Table, But One Employee Told Her The Items She Wanted Were ‘Probably Not Realistic’ For Her

Being treated with respect is the minimum you would expect when you walk into a store, no matter what you’re wearing or your age. But that’s not always what happens.

In this case, a woman noticed that she was treated differently depending on whether she was dressed up or not.

She shared how she found out and how she handled the situation.

Keep reading for the full story.

I just ordered a coffee table online, because the store I went to treated me like I was not a potential client I live in a small city where the economy is not so good, and I ALWAYS try to buy local. Online is a last resort. I want a new coffee table, the one we have was left behind when we bought the house. It does the job, but we need something more sturdy because we have toddlers, and we want a lift-top to store our controllers/remotes.

The tried to buy a coffee table at a local store.

I went to the furniture store we have around that has the specifics I wanted. 3 times over the past 2 weeks. I have made eye contact with 4 different employees. Not one “hello”, “welcome”, “are you looking for something”. They go to the offices section and stay there until I exit the store.

And things got worse.

Today, someone finally talked to me. I explained what I wanted and pointed to the models that I liked. He smiled and said those were really expensive and told me to follow him in the liquidation section, where none of the tables were meeting my criteria. I told him again that the other ones were interesting to me, and he said: “Young lady, I know they look nice but those range between 600$ and 800$. They’re really expensive. Those here (cheap) are probably more realistic for you.”

She felt ignored and judged.

I said thanks and I got out, found what I wanted online and ordered it.

Over the past 3 years, we bought a few things there and always had good service. In total, we spent roughly 15.000$. It’s a more “high-end” store for our area.

She realized what was different.

It hit me that the other times we bought stuff there, for some reason it was on days I would look more “presentable” (before a date, important meeting or special occasion) and we/I went there with our truck.

I mostly drive a small rusty 11y/o SUV, but we have a 3y/o GMC Sierra AT4. In my day to day life, I am really low maintenance.

Cheap clothes, messy ponytail, no makeup. I’m in my mid 20s.

They judged her for her appearance.

I realized that my “day to day” presentation was probably not worth their time, as they probably assumed I couldn’t afford it. So they lost a client, and it makes me sad that this is how a store would treat potential clients, based on how they look. It’s not the first time I get better/worst treatment depending on how I’m presenting. And before you throw me rocks, I am not saying “I have money, treat me better”. I am saying “I am a human and potential client, treat me as such”.

When will this end? Have people learned nothing from Pretty Woman?!

Let’s see what Reddit had to say in the comments.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Is that so hard?!

Someone shares an experience.

Another commenter chimes in.

Another person thinks she should contact management.

Judging by appearances can cost you a sale.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.