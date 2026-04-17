Woman’s Parents Told Her That They Would Help Her Buy A House, But There Was A Shocking Caveat, So She Moved To The Mountains Instead

More people are on the fence about having kids than ever, but some parents are not happy to wait to (maybe) get grandkids.

So when a woman learned the real reason why her parents were withholding helping her buy a house like they had done for her brother and his wife, she was speechless.

What would you do in a similar situation?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for moving to the mountains after my parents took back their offer to help me buy a home? My parents helped my older brother buy his first house ($525k) with a huge down payment and helped him and his wife make some repairs before they moved in. This was three years ago. They told us both years ago that they would help us both buy our first home because they believed it was the least they could do for us. The stipulation was nothing outrageous, and it had to be near Denver. They never set any other terms.

But apparently, they changed their mind.

When I asked at Christmas, they told me that they would not be able to help me anymore. I was concerned for them and asked to make sure they were okay and everything. They assured me they were fine, they just could no longer help me. With that in mind, I’ve always wanted to live in the mountains. I’m a big time hiker (I have 10 more 14ers to finish). I did some research and ended up renting a condo. I am already so happy that I can’t imagine going back. My best friend moved out here with me and it’s amazing.

But there was a plot twist.

Well, come to find out this past weekend that it’s not that they CAN’T help me. It’s that they don’t want to. They wanted me to settle down and get married and once I was pregnant, then they would offer. My dad was apparently upset that I had not dated anyone seriously in years. My dad cornered me and told me that he was mad with how I was going out of my way to hurt my mom by moving away just because I didn’t get my way.

She tried reasoning with them, but it didn’t quite work.

I told him that’s not what happened, that he never gave me any context for what boxes I had to tick. He said that I should have used my brain. I told him that was a hurtful thing to say, and he yelled “Well it’s hurtful that my own daughter skipped town when she couldn’t get what she wanted from us.” He told me that I’m 29, it’s time to stop ******* around and settle down. I told him I might never, and he basically became the angriest I’ve EVER seen and said if that’s the case then I should just leave because they have no use for me.

Now she’s wondering if she did anything to cause this.

My mom told him to stop but he kept going. I’m so frustrated by this. Am I really in the wrong for moving when the thing that had been presented to me as a given was taken away? My condo is 2 hours away by car. I can come any time they want. AITA?

The only thing she did was be born a woman.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their opinion.

Just awful.

It is despicable.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

It was very serious.

Her father needs to profusely apologize for them to have any shot at being a happy family again.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.