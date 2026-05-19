A Former Employee Had the Perfect Response When She Ran Into the Manager Who Fired Her

Some people have a very high opinion of themselves and think that they are the most important person in any room. This is an annoying personality trait in any situation, and can be simply awful when they are your manager.

What would you do if you ran into your old self-important manager while out on the town several months after she got fired from the company?

That is what happened to the woman in this story. So, as a form of simple revenge, she pretended that she didn’t remember her name, which she hated.

An old ‘manager’ of mine snubbed me while talking to my spouse, today, I was vindicated For context, I work in the service industry.

They have been working together for quite a while.

This ‘manager’ was barely a manager and was kinda an assistant supervisor of mine. But I was her coworker for a while (about a year or so)?

Wow, it is good that she is gone, that is for sure.

Eventually she got fired for drinking on the job. Best way I can describe her? Didn’t do anything, was always drunk, and playing music extra loud in the dining room and twerking while doing it. She got her position because her friend was the big boss but literally for no merit of her own.

Not just a bad employee, but also a bad person, from what I can tell.

She is a trust fund kid in the worst kind of way and her hobbies include: getting drunk at every bar in town, throwing herself at every man she can…etc. My spouse is a bartender, (working at the same place as I do, same place she did before getting fired.)

Is she trying to flirt with him?

One night recently she came and sat at his bar and asked him if he was still with “that girl he was dating” referring to me but not using my name as if I were some random person. I dont rememeber the context of the conversation but at the time he told me about it, it felt like a jab. (By the way she knows my name, spent more time around me than him when we all worked there…)

She knows exactly who this is.

Every time shes run into me prior to this she always gives me that fake “Oh hiiiii (my name).” So anyways, this didn’t sit well with me and I never forgot it. And I know that if theres one thing this lady wants, its attention.

Oh, she is not going to like this one bit.

So, tonight I saw her out and about. The first time I have seen her since she snubbed me to my partner. And she gave me the usual fake greeting. But I did what I knew would send the loudest message. I pretended I forgot who she was.

People who love attention and are self-important hate it when people don’t remember them. This revenge might be petty, but it was undoubtedly effective.

After she greeted me, I was like “Oh hey! How’s it going. Im sorry but it seems I have forgotten your name. What was it again?” The look on her face…it was priceless and it felt so good.

This is such a silly and small thing, but you just know that it rubbed that girl the wrong way, and that is just what she was going for. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the girl is going to change anytime soon, but at least she’ll be remembered in this way going forward.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about the story.

Wow, this would be over the top. But I love it.

It is so simple, but it really puts people in their place.

It is such a perfect response in these situations.

Now this would make the whole thing perfect.

Why did this person even come to the wake? That seems awkward on its own.

This is such a petty insult, but it is so effective against overly proud people. It is harmless as well, so you don’t really have to worry about backlash or other problems coming of it.