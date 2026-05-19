Young Man Wants to Move Out After Parents Keep Borrowing Money From Him

There comes a time in every person’s life when they have to remove themselves from the shadow of the family they grew up in and set out on their own path.

It isn’t always easy, but, unless you always want to have someone telling you what to do with your life, it’s the best route available.

And if you do screw up, fail, or don’t live up to every expectation you put on yourself, that’s okay!

At least you gave it a shot.

In this story, a young man explained why he wants to move out of his parents’ house…and he has a ton of reasons for wanting to change his life.

Check out what he had to say.

AITA for choosing to move out and focus on my future? “I (m21) plan to move out from my parents’ place in September this year to focus on my future/current goals – Finish high school school. Then go into business school, which I’ll be funded for – Buy out or finance a reliable vehicle before winter (I own one, but it will only last until fall due to wear)

It’s good to have a plan!

– Max out my TFSA and pay off my LOC (projected to be done before moving. plan to use LOC as a last line of financial defense going forward) – Get my own furniture and control my own environment the way I want – After business school. Start a sole proprietorship business that I intend to learn from and eventually build a successful business even if the first one falls. I’m sure to mostly everyone that may all sound optimistic. And possibly unrealistic, especially when considering how the economy is going and the fact that I’ll be financially on my own. I currently work a camp job (14 on, 14 off). They cover food, housing, and transportation to and from work.

And it’s good to stick to a budget!

Monthly, I make about $5,200, but that’s projected to be lowered to $3,900 as I’ll be getting taxed more once I move. Current bills are: Rent ($1,200) Car Insurance ($526.33) Phone bill ($48) Spotify ($12.69) Goodlife Fitness ($90.98) [Canceling] Amazon prime ($9.99) Netflix ($25.19) [Canceling] Meta ($11.54) [Canceling] Total monthly bills: $1,887.99 I projected that my new bills will sit somewhere around $2,500 per month when including the variables of the new rent price, financing a vehicle, new insurance rate, and no longer relying on my parents to contribute to groceries. Now the whole reason I am moving out on my own is because I’ve come to the realization that my friends and immediate family members always ask for money or my co-sign, and I find that I can’t bring myself to say no because I used to feel that I should help everyone.

It sounds like this guy needs to get away from some of these people.

Just this month, I agreed to take on a $17,000 quad (not including interest) as my parents weren’t approved for a loan, so they came to ask me. Now I’m entitled to a quad I never wanted and filled by the uncertainty that they’ll buy out the contract like they promised they would in August after their credit scores go up (They just financed a truck valued for $74,000). To me: We never needed a quad. That’s a luxury item we can not afford right now.

This sounds totally unfair, don’t you think?

Only one of my parents works, and the other is job searching, but with their current income. They’ve financially stretched themselves thin and currently rely on my income to stay afloat, but I’m tired of it all. I’m tired of being a piggy bank to everyone around me, and watching my own finances and credit score go down the drain because they can’t manage their money well. I’m tired of helping everyone just to be left alone to struggle when it’s my turn. And now I just want to get away.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual had a different take…

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Like I said, this fella has reason after reason after reason to want to get out of this household.

It sounds like he’s being taken advantage of by his parents and that he’s the only adult in the whole picture!

But, not everyone is lucky enough to grow up with moms and dads who set a good example and actually act like parents.

What a concept, huh?

He sounds quite ambitious…and that’s a good thing!