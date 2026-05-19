Family Leaves Small Tip After Bad Restaurant Service, Then Takes It Back After Manager Confronts Them

In the United States and some other countries, waiters and waitresses make most of their money from tips. That is why when you go out to eat, you are expected to leave a tip.

When this system works well, the best waitresses can make a lot of money because people will tip more for better service. The opposite side of that, of course, is that when you get terrible service, you shouldn’t tip very much.

What would you do if you got horrible service, so you only tipped $5, but then the manager came out and questioned why you tipped so low?

That is what happened to the family in this story, so they took the $5 back and said that the waitress really didn’t deserve anything.

Chi Chi restaurant waitress was slow and lazy, rude manager harasses me and ends up costing waitress the little tip she got, not to mention she almost served beer to my minor sons!! I had a rude manager after putting up with very slow service.

They had really good food. But this party didn’t get great service.

When my family got at a well known Mexican chain Chi Chi (which had since gone out of business in USA although you can still get their salsa in stores today), we were seated and the waitress got the drink order. Then we waited… and waited… and waited… almost 15 minutes before she showed up with the menu and somehow forgot the drinks.

It’s not like they were busy, so what’s the excuse?

I should point out at the time the restaurant was probably less than 1/4 full and I can see 3 more other waitress/waiters so it’s not like they were busy. She promised to bring the drink and wanted the order but we just got the menu and weren’t ready.

It isn’t that hard to bring the drinks; that’s her whole job.

Another 15 or 20 minutes waiting and she showed up to take the order. and guess what, no drink again!! After taking the order, she said she’d be right back with the drink.

Not only did it take forever, but she tried to bring them drinks that were illegal.

She got the drink but it was all wrong, my 2 sons can’t have beer as they were minor and I can’t have alcohol due to medications I take. The food showed up cold as it had been waiting for a long while. And I still never got my drinks!!

Tipping is important, but this waitress didn’t deserve a dime.

We left a very small tip of $5 on top of $60 bill (minus cost of drink because she forgot again when she bought the bill.) We were out by the car when the manager caught up to me demanding to know why I short changed her on tip.

If they aren’t happy with the tip, they can get nothing.

I apologized and took the $5 bill from him, explained that she kept forgetting the drink, took a long time to give us menu, took a long time to get the order, kept forgetting the drink, served the meals cold, still forgot the drink. And now I got a rude manager who thought customer was screwing his waitress rather than consider maybe his waitress was the problem. You can tell her she gets a zero for tip.

I doubt that this family would want to come back anyway.

Banned from the restaurant for “life” which was maybe 3 months before most closed permanently including the local Chi Chi with lazy waitress and rude manager.

Tipping is expected at most restaurants in the USA, and it isn’t just for going above and beyond. When the service is horrible, however, that should also impact the tip size. If waitresses expect a good tip, they have to at least do the bare minimum for the guests.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

They should have talked to the manager way earlier than that.

Don’t stay at a restaurant with bad service.

It is a hassle to find a new restaurant, but sometimes it is worth it.

They are making a comeback. It will be interesting to see how it goes.

This commenter thinks they shouldn’t have tipped at all.

If you want a good tip, give good service. That is the only way that tipping even makes sense. If a waitress (or a manager) expects a big tip no matter how good or bad the service is, then they should just pay a flat hourly rate and simplify the whole experience.