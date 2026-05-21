A Workplace Tradition Took an Unexpected Turn After One Employee Left the Company

Sometimes when you leave a company on good terms, your coworkers might throw a small party, take you out to lunch or get you a parting gift. While this is not required by any means, it’s definitely a sweet gesture.

Imagine working for a company for multiple years, and then you decide to leave for a job at another company. If you knew your coworkers had given money to your manager that was supposed to be transferred to a gift card as a goodbye gift for you, would you be upset if you never actually got that gift card?

In this story, one employee is in that exact situation, and she is really upset at her former manager for stealing money that was meant to be hers. It’s not even about the amount of money. It’s about taking people’s money for one purpose and then keeping it.

She’s not sure if it’s worth pressing the issue or if she should just move on with life and forget about it. Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for considering reporting my former manager to the police for pocketing my farewell gift money? I left my job of 8 years a few months ago. At this workplace, it was long‑standing tradition that when someone leaves, the team does a carry‑in lunch and collects money for a farewell gift (usually gift cards and other mementos like a scrap book or something funny like an award for best something obscure). For non‑retirements, the amount was typically between $250–$500. For retirements, it could go up to $1,500.

Uh-oh!

A week before my last day, my manager accidentally sent me the group message where she told everyone she was collecting donations for my farewell gift and to send money to her Venmo. I have screenshots showing 20+ people donating, plus I know several older coworkers usually give cash. The Wednesday before my last day came and went, and I didn’t receive anything outside of the normal luncheon that was very well attended. I wasn’t too worried at first, but then my manager and her manager were mysteriously absent the Thursday and Friday after. I almost sent a passive‑aggressive goodbye email like, “Can’t wait to enjoy the generous gift everyone donated!” but I decided not to.

This is so frustrating!

Fast‑forward: it’s now been four months. I’ve asked multiple times about the gift cards. I’ve gotten every excuse imaginable: “We didn’t have your address.” (I’ve lived in the same place the entire 8 years I worked there. My manger would absolutely have access to this in WorkDay.) “We tried to collect money but nobody donated.” (I literally have screenshots of the Venmo notes saying “Gift for [my name]” from dozens of people.) “We’re still trying to track it down. (This manager has since left the company after less than 6 months in the position.)”

OP is never getting this money.

HR was aware of other issues I had before I left, so I reached out to them too. They never responded. And now my manager has left the company entirely. At this point, it really looks like she collected money in my name and kept it. I’m mostly irked for my coworkers who do not make enough money as it is, and I would rather them have it back at this point as I left this role for significantly more money.

She doesn’t want the manager to get away with stealing.

I’m honestly considering filing a police report for theft/fraud. I know it might not go anywhere, but it feels wrong to just let someone pocket even $20 dollars (assuming that 20 who donated to Venmo sent $1) that coworkers donated specifically for me. My friends are split, some say it’s absolutely theft and I should report it. Others say it’s “petty” and I should just move on. Old coworkers are also split since she has already left, and I can’t actually report an amount. So… AITA if I report this to the police?

It is worth reporting, or should she just move on?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a warehouse worker who noticed some fellow employees were always sneaking out early for the same strange reason.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a vote for the police.

Another person would call the police.

But this person would handle it differently.

And this person would let the former coworkers decide.

It’s awful that the manager stole the money! I think she should report it. It’s theft, and if it’s not reported, she’ll probably do it again. The comment suggesting to notify her current employer isn’t bad either. It’d be nice if she lost her current job.