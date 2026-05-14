“Am I Overreacting?”: My Husband Spent Our Gift Budget Without Telling Me, So I Got Nothing for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is one of those occasions where the gesture matters more than the price tag.

This mom has celebrated four of them with her family, always receiving something small but meaningful from her husband and kids.

But this year, something was amiss. She waited through the dinner, the drive home, and all of Monday before finally asking. She wasn’t asking for anything extravagant. Just flowers, chocolate, or a heartfelt card from the kids.

So when her husband revealed he skipped the gift in favor of saving the budget for a bigger purchase down the line, it wasn’t what she wanted to hear at all.

Read on to find out where she lands on whether her disappointment is justified.

AITA for being sad I didn’t get a mother’s Day gift this year? This year for Mother’s Day we celebrated by going out for dinner. Not unusual, we have done this almost every year in the 4 Mother’s Days I have celebrated so far.

Usually, her family is pretty good about gifts on this day, but this year, it was different.

My husband has also given me a gift every year so far (flowers, chocolate, and last year my oldest was finally able to choose a gift with my husband and they got me a lovely dress.) I wasn’t given a gift in the morning, so I thought my husband would give me one after we got home.

So she continued to wait and continued to be disappointed.

However we got home late and needed to put the boys to bed, so I thought maybe they would give me one on Monday. Monday came and went and nothing happened.

Finally she decided she was done waiting, and her husband explained his mindset.

I finally asked him about it, which I didn’t want to do because I was embarrassed and didn’t want to sound ungrateful for getting to go out for dinner. He said he wanted to save money, referring to the gift budget we have set for each other. (Saving it for the next holiday/birthday so he can buy something more expensive.)

This still wasn’t what this mother had in mind, though.

This would be reasonable if the gift was from him, but I wanted a gift from our kids. Even if it was something small like flowers and chocolate. This “gift budget” is specifically for gifts for each other, not gifts from our kids. So, AITA because I am sad that I didn’t get a gift this year on Mother’s Day?

It’s hard to fight back disappointment sometimes, even when you know your family meant well.

What did Reddit have to say?

A gift from the kids was definitely doable, even when money was tight.

Maybe in this case, a nice dinner out was supposed to be the gift.

Maybe an occasion is a better gift than cheap trinkets that will clutter up the house.

Many couples have very different views on gifts, so it’s important to communicate and be on the same page.

Four years of consistent thoughtfulness doesn’t just disappear without a conversation first.

Her husband made a financial decision that directly affected her holiday and didn’t think to mention it — and that’s the real issue here.

At the end of the day, her disappointment is completely valid. A small gift from the kids costs almost nothing and means everything on a day built around exactly that.

Going forward, these decisions need to be made together, not quietly and unilaterally.

Couples who set gift budgets together should make changes to them together. A proactive conversation beats an awkward last-minute one every time.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.