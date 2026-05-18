Sick Cashier Offers Self-Checkout Help Instead of Touching Items, but Customer Storms Out Angry

When you’re dealing with some customers, it’s their way or no way at all.

So, what would you do if you were sick at work and trying not to spread the illness, but a customer insisted on being helped anyway? Would you just ring up their items to avoid problems? Or would you offer to show them how to do it themselves to keep from touching their items?

In the following story, a home improvement cashier deals with this scenario, and the customer takes it the wrong way. Here’s what happened.

The Cashier Is Sick So Let’s Yell At Her! I’m a cashier at $Home Improvement store, and this morning I was watching the self-check. Only the contractor’s register was open, halfway down the store. I’ve been sick with a cold, and I hurt my ankle recently, and it’s still bothering me, so I admittedly wasn’t in the best of moods this morning. I was also doing my best not to touch anyone’s items because I didn’t want to get anyone sick. Now, I had no trouble ringing people’s items in if they were bigger, because I know it’s a pain to trudge all the way down to the only open register when you’re parked at the front of the store. But our self-checks are not hard to work, and I just wasn’t in the mood to deal with any nonsense.

From the start, he didn’t like her response.

This guy (G) came up to me with an armful of small items. G: Looking around, “I don’t like these self-checkout machines, I need some help.” Me: “Okay, no problem,” I led him over to one of the registers and said, “I can walk you through it.” G: “No. I don’t come here so that I can ring up my own stuff.”

At this point, the guy got really upset.

Me: “Okay. So you know, I’m sick, so do you still want me touching your stuff?” It’s worth noting that I looked sick and I sounded sick. I’d taken some DayQuil, so it wasn’t amazingly noticeable, but it was still enough for everyone else to be super nice and sweet to me. Not this guy, though. G: Slammed his stuff on the little counter at the self-check register. “I’m going to the competitor’s store! This is ridiculous! Thanks for wasting my time!”

She still can’t believe he was mad at a sick cashier.

As he stormed off, I called after him, “You’re welcome! Glad I didn’t get you sick!” Our bookkeeper happened to be passing by and asked what happened. I filled her in, and she just rolled her eyes. Also, the closest competitor’s store is about half an hour away. I probably came off a bit snarky when I told him I was sick, and it wasn’t intentional, but sure, let’s yell at the sick cashier because she’s sick and trying not to get you sick. Okay. Good thinking.

Eek! The sad thing is that people like this are everywhere.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about the way the man acted.

This person has jokes.

The whole thing makes this reader angry.

Here’s a home improvement store employee who doesn’t care if you go to the competitor.

According to this comment, this cashier often deals with that kind of anger.

That guy needs to calm down.