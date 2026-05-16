A Warning About One Sales Rep Didn’t Make Sense Until a Call Months Later Changed Everything

Imagine starting a new job, and several coworkers including your manager warn you about one specific coworker. Would you believe them and take their warnings seriously, or would you brush it off and assume they must be exaggerating?

In this story, one customer service worker was in this situation, and he wasn’t sure what to think when multiple people warned him about the same sales rep. Then, six months later, he answered a call from this sales rep.

Check out the full story!

believe your coworkers when they warn you about THAT person I’m still shaking from the phone call that I took with this person. For context, I do customer service for our customers, and customer service/help desk for our sales team.

One sales rep came with a warning.

When I first started working here, my trainer told me that we have amazing customers who never want to start stuff (which is absolutely true 99% of the time, I LOVE my customers) BUT to look out for just one of our sales reps. I laughed it off, but then even my MANAGER warned me about her in one of our 1-1s, saying that if this rep ever said something out of line, to report it immediately as they have had to do this many many times throughout the years this rep has worked for the company. Okay so — manager tells me and trainer tells me, maybe they’re just preparing me for the worst and it won’t be that bad?

He wasn’t expecting that at all…

Well, after being at the company for 6 months now, I finally just took my first phone call with this rep. Out the gate, she’s giving me attitude, and I didn’t even recognize her name until she gets mad at me for not giving her the correct information, when she had given me the wrong information to find what she needed. And then it clicked — ohhhhh.. the infamous so and so, and my heart sank. At first she was just condescending, whenever I tried to explain something that she called in for answers for, she would then correct me, and tell me that I was wrong (which I wasn’t, but I’m not about to sit here and argue for an hour).

That’s INSANE!

She then tells me she wants to move on to the next thing she needed, and to decided to throw in there “maybe this will be simple enough for you to understand” The rest of the call, I used my monotone robot voice and gave her one word answers when I could. Obviously this probably didn’t bother her, but it made me feel better. Anyways, happy Tuesday!

YIKES! That sounds problematic!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares how they were also warned about a colleague!

This user also shares a similar experience!

This user shares how their best friend fell in a horrible manager’s trap!

This user knows to listen to advice.

This user shares a post pandemic story from their office.

At least this employee was warned!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.