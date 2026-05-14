“Enjoy the Concert Alone”: My Friends Thought They Could Use Me for Tickets and Ditch Me at the Door

Miami nightlife is notoriously exclusive and shallow, but nobody prepares you for the sting of being the one left standing outside while their friends walk in.

This woman planned a graduation trip to Miami with two close friends, buying concert tickets for the whole group as her contribution to the celebration.

But when the trio showed up to a club on Friday night, the bouncer let her two conventionally attractive friends in and turned her away at the door.

Her friends hesitated briefly, then went in anyway, promising they wouldn’t be long. Regardless, they were gone long enough for the humiliation to set in.

So when they came back and asked about the concert tickets she’d bought, the answer wasn’t what they were expecting.

Read on to find out how the night unfolded.

AITA for withholding concert tickets from friends after they ditched me? I, (21F), have two very close friends, Lily and Kate (fake names), I made during university. Lily and Kate are very conventionally attractive (important detail for later). I, however, am not.

She feels she’s drawn the short end of the stick when it comes to her features, at least by society’s shallow standards.

I’m hygienic, groom myself well, have tried all the conventional tips for appearance — however, I have a very large nose and wide boxy jaw, which make me not conventionally attractive. We graduated university this year and decided to celebrate with a Miami trip.

Here’s where the drama started.

I bought us all concert tickets for tonight since Lily used some of her hotel points to get us a large suite to stay in. Kate picked out a club she wanted to go to for Friday night. I know Miami has a reputation for being picky about what girls they let into clubs.

This led to quite an awkward moment during their night out.

I did my makeup and hair as best as I could, wore one of the prettiest and fanciest dresses I own. However, when we got to the bouncer, he only let Lily and Kate in, but not me. Lily hesitated and tried to convince him to let me in too, but he didn’t budge.

But instead of sticking with her, Lily and Kate abandoned her.

Eventually, both shot me a grimace and said they wouldn’t be too long at the club. I felt so humiliated walking away. I’ve been feeling really down since and am frankly offended by their behaviour ditching me.

So she decided she was done going out of her way to make them happy.

I don’t want to go to the concert tonight, and after they pushed me on it, I told them I wasn’t going to give them the tickets I bought for them either. Kate is now pretty mad at me and Lily has said she’s disappointed with my decision. AITA?

This situation would mess with just about anyone’s head.

What did Reddit make of this story?

Her friends humiliated her and potentially put her life in danger.

This commenter can’t get over just how hypocritical these “friends” are being.

This user would never even consider doing something like this to someone else.

Why not exact some petty revenge on them?

Getting turned away by a bouncer is embarrassing, but watching your friends willingly go in anyway is downright humiliating.

Keeping those concert tickets was the most reasonable thing she did all night. Her friends had a choice at that door: push harder, leave together, or go in without her. They made their call, and she made hers.

The fact that they came back expecting a fun concert after leaving her on a Miami sidewalk alone says everything about where their loyalty actually sits.

Real friends don’t leave you on the sidewalk and come back asking for favors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.