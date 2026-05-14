“You Wanted the Walls Painted? You Got Them Painted”: How My Grandfather Outsmarted My Grandmother’s Greedy Landlord

Imagine finding out that a little old lady is being kicked out of her apartment so that the landlord can find a tenant who will pay more. Would you mind your own business, help the woman out, or find a way to help the woman while also getting revenge on the landlord?

In this story, one person shares what their grandfather did when presented with this situation. He chose the third option, and the landlord was furious.

Let’s read all about it.

He wanted it painted. They painted it. My grandfather was born in 1943 and was sailor in the 60s. He subscribed to a very tight honour code when it came to taking care of one’s friends and community. So when a little old lady who had lived in her house as long as anyone could remember had her rental lease passed on to a new owner, no one was pleased when he evicted her, after higher rent.

The grandfather helped, but not in the way the landlord expected.

My grandfather, however, offered to help with the exit maintenance, and the landlord requested a new paint job. So paint it he did, in one day, with all his sailor mates. Every interior wall, floor and roof with black ship paint.

This is going to be a problem for the landlord!

You know, the stuff that’s supposed to withstand being at sea. My grandfather said he was irate, but couldn’t do anything because all he had requested was a paint job with no other stipulations, and that’s what they had done.

Wow! That was a clever way to help the woman out while getting revenge on the landlord.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

This person knows that it’s basically impossible to paint over this paint.

Another person is worried about lead.

This person is on the landlord’s side.

Another person thinks the grandfather exaggerated.

That was an extreme paint job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who got fed up enough to have 15 neighbor’s cars towed at once.