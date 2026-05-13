“He Didn’t Even Hesitate”: Why a Hotel Worker Slashed a Guest’s Bill After a 30-Second Encounter With a Wasp

People who work at a hotel front desk often have to deal with bad guests, but sometimes they can be a real pleasure.

What would you do if you had a guest wanting to check in, but suddenly while talking, a wasp started buzzing around your head?

That is what happened to the front desk worker in this story, so the guest took action, causing a memorable moment that left everyone smiling.

Let’s read all the details.

The wasp that saved a guest money This is a very short and sweet story that literally just happened to me.

I was standing at the desk giving prices to a man we will call Joe.

She is doing everything she can for him.

Joe comes in and is asking about our prices. They are on the higher side tonight so I discount it as much as I could. Joe is around the age of 91 and the sweetest cutest man I’ve ever met. He’s unsure what his wife will say about the price and wants to go check with her. In the mean time while he’s packing away his folder of all the hotel info in the area, this happens.

Yikes, wasps can be terrifying.

As we are talking I very unprofessionally duck my head and start swatting at my face. Wanna know why? A wasp decided he wanted to check out our lobby. Joe smiles and ask me to hand him a magazine or something. He walks over to the window and in one swift motion he saved my life from this wasp.

He deserves the additional discount.

We had a good laugh and I discounted his rate even more. His wife comes down who is the stereotypical Midwest grandma and she tells me they both laughed so hard once he got to the car.

Just a funny little story that made everyone smile and laugh.

There are so many stories out there about terrible guests, so it is great when one ends up being a positive experience for the workers.

Let’s take a look at what some of the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

Another great wasp story.

This is what I was expecting.

Me too. Me too.

Interesting, good to know.

Now this is too funny.

He earned every dime of that discount.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.