He Reapplied for His Old Job to Frustrate His Toxic Boss, and Turning Down the Offer Left the Company Scrambling

Getting revenge on a toxic boss is a fantasy many people have but never get to act on.

One former employee got the golden opportunity when an opening came up at his previous company with a boss who prided himself on making life difficult for his employees.

So he soared through the interview process, and was even offered the job. That’s when the boss finally realized it was revenge all along.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

My former co-worker just got sweet revenge on a bad boss To set the stage, a coworker — let’s call him Bob — was fired a couple of months ago. Bob oversaw a pretty large team, was well liked by everyone inside and outside of his team, and was generally seen as the ideal employee.

Unfortunately, the only person who didn’t agree was Bob’s boss — John. It’s not exactly clear why John didn’t like Bob anymore, but he claimed Bob wasn’t meeting his deadlines and goals, and fired him.

John was a pretty awful boss by most standards.

John then took Bob’s job, reassigned about half of the responsibilities — because it was an unreasonable amount of work for one employee — and posted the opening.

John has been interviewing candidates for Bob’s replacement and narrowed it down to an outside candidate and another former coworker — let’s call him Adam. Adam used to be on Bob’s team but left shortly before Bob was fired for a much better position somewhere else.

No one fully understood why Adam was even interested in the job.

It was a big surprise to everyone that Adam wanted to come back, after making it pretty well known how dissatisfied he’d been working at the company. In any case, Adam really is perfect for the job and went through the lengthy interview process and was selected as the final candidate.

However, Adam’s true intentions soon became clear.

John called to offer Adam the position, and he said, “No. I would never work for you again. You’re the reason I left in the first place.” Adam made it pretty clear he’d only applied to waste John’s time — since he’s still friends with Bob.

Panicked, John tried to call the other candidate — but he had already accepted a better job somewhere else. Now John has to start over with finding someone.

Adam: 1, John: o.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

This commenter could only laugh at the sheer genius.

This puts the boss in a pretty tough spot with his bosses.

Bosses should be held to the same standard of conduct as their employees.

He didn’t want the job. He just wanted the floor to finally speak his mind.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.