Husband Insists He’s “Defending His Wife’s Honor” by Relentlessly Insulting Her Best Friend Every Time They Meet

Humble people are usually my favorite people. It’s less stressful and more fun to hang out with them.

I’ve ditched many “friends” for far less than the stunt this one pulled.

Check out how this guy defended his wife against a narcissistic bridezilla.

My wife’s “friend” insulted her and I’ve been slowly returning the favor My wife’s friend got married a couple years back. She made it this 3 day long event with multiple meals and two ceremonies, everything with different dress codes.

It’s not a party as much as it is a death march. I’m so tired just reading the itinerary!

Day 1 was some dinner that started at 9pm and took 3 hours, which she then forced everyone to go dancing afterwards. We joined for the meal but it being on a weekday told her couldn’t go dancing. The next day at her brunch she tells us how much fun they had dancing and how even old people and children went. I brush it off and smile.

Who are these people? This is like the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II!

Then two different ceremonies happen that day. And then finally the event will end with another brunch on the 3rd day. By this point we are exhausted because we are not party people but wanted to be nice and participate. So the morning before the brunch, we get up early, get into our 4th outfit of her event, my wife does her hair and makeup again.. For the 4th time.

I’m so surprised that this bride is catty as hell… I’d be tempted to be passive aggressive to her, too!

And we get to this brunch. Her friend greets us and says “Oh, hi babe…Wow you look….comfy!” with this judgmental tone in her voice as if to say my wife wasn’t trying hard enough (which was nonsense). My wife tries her best to brush the event off and says it’s just stress from the wedding that made her terrible towards us the entire time. But I’ve decided that her friend is just a jerk and will slowly repay her for years.

I’d be tempted to be passive aggressive to her, too! This is masterful, hubs.

Since then at various gatherings I have given her the following “compliments”: “I love how you don’t care about vanity. Just go with that natural look and who cares what people think.” “You look super comfy” (I’ve said variations of this one several times.) “I wish I could have your attitude with arriving whenever. But I always have to show up on time for things.” And so on.

The reaction would be the most satisfying part. Take that, narcissist!

The greatest part is you can see the gears turning as she tries to figure out if I’m being complimentary or not. I will continue doing this until this person is no longer in our lives, or one of us dies.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Oh, this one is gold. I’m saying it in my head right now.

This is what I was thinking! Loyalty and humor are a fab mix in a partner.

LOL like she’s in pyjamas or something. Neighbors are polite about my jammies.

Whoa, what? Grandma roasting granddaughter. Not sure how I feel about that!

I learned something knew today! It’s not even really mean, so maybe I’ll use it.

Devoted husband tired of never ending wedding, so when the bride insults his wife, he returns the favor every time he sees her.