I Was Supposed to Be Fired for Failing. Instead, I Got a Promotion and My Boss Got His Walking Papers

When a boss isn’t doing a good job, they often try to find a scapegoat to take the blame by upper management in order to protect their jobs.

What would you do if your boss gave you an assignment that was almost impossible to make work, but when you succeeded, upper management was so happy that they gave you a promotion?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, and a few months after his promotion, he found out that his old boss was fired, largely because he had no one on whom he could place the blame for his own incompetence.

MC on boss lead to new job and him being fired Nearly 30 years ago I worked for the US National Sales company for a major automotive brand.

Bosses like this are terrible to work for.

I was in product planning working on the launch of new model vehicles but was junior level at the time. My boss was a real hard ass on things and was the type that when he did something wrong then it was someone else’s fault or if it was a good thing that happened, he would take all the credit.

Why would a boss try to make an employee look bad?

One Friday he dumped in my lap that a shipment of wheels and tires had to be sent to Europe for following Monday as part of a photoshoot. This was the same trip that he had previously denied my travel request to support the event. Also, he knew about these wheels and tires a week or more prior and I think he was trying to make me look bad by dumping it on me last minute.

Is he just looking for an excuse to fire him?

When I asked him about how I was supposed to get these packed and shipped for arrival in 2-days he told me to just get it done and not to bother him with the detail. Further, he wanted the wheels and tires back ASAP after the photoshoot. Trigger MC on this. So, I booked a flight to Europe and took the wheels and tires as over-sized luggage. I then rented a van, collected the wheels and tires, and took them to the photoshoot.

He got the job done.

I took care of business, hung around for the next two days and then took the wheels and tires back with me on return flight on Tuesday morning. What was so sweet was that the executives on site were very impressed by my dedication to make the photoshoot a success.

This isn’t turning out the way his boss had hoped.

Apparently, one of the executives sent a note to my boss, praising my support in making the event work. To say my mad was pissed at me was understatement. However, what could he do but take the credit as his plan?

Wow, this is really turning out well.

Shortly after this I was offered the role of as Vehicle Manager in Corporate Communications group which I gladly took, even though my boss tried to prevent it. My former boss was let go about 4 months later. Apparently, he had no one else to blame for his mess ups.

When a boss focuses on making others look bad, it will almost always catch up to them eventually.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this satisfying story.

This type of shipping is very costly.

Now that would have been nice.

This is a crazy story.

I was wondering this as well.

The internet really saved a ton of wasted time and effort.

His hard work and dedication really paid off.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.