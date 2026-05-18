The Ribeye Infiltration: How a Helpful Shopper’s Grocery Tip Triggered a Customer’s Deep Paranoia

Sometimes the best customer service comes from someone who doesn’t even work there.

What would you do if you overheard someone needing help in a store and you knew exactly where to find what they were looking for? Would you mind your own business? Or would you step in and offer to help?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and opts to help. Here’s what happened.

Not an irate customer for once I went grocery shopping yesterday after I picked up my girlfriend at her workplace. We had our daughter with us, and everything was going fine. After we paid for our groceries, we were bagging up, and this older lady came up to the register with her purchases. She asks the cashiers where she could find the t-bone steak that was on special. The cashier says she’s not sure since she works the cash register, but can call an employee to verify for her.

The lady was shocked that he offered.

I heard the lady said it was ok, but I knew where those steaks were, as my girlfriend and I were having a discussion about grilling or if it was possible to cook them well with a pan. Before the cashier could call the employee, I said, “If you want, I can show you where they are.” The lady looked at me and said, “Really, thanks.” So I left the bagging to my girlfriend and went with the lady to show her the steaks. She asked me, “So, you are working here?”

Everyone walked away happy.

I replied, “No Mrs, I just know where the steaks are, so instead of you having to wait, it’s quicker for you.” “So, you’re doing this from the kindness of your heart?” she asked. I simply said, “Yep.” After I brought her to the spot where they were, she was so happy, and I went my merry way, so no screaming, but sometimes, a good story is always good.

Aww! That was actually a very kind thing to do.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about his good deed.

This person once helped someone buy a computer.

For this person, it’s all about spices.

Here’s someone who encountered a nice person in the store.

Yet another person who helps others.

What an amazing story!