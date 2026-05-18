The Bathroom Counter Crisis: How a Realistic Fake Insect Triggered a Morning Meltdown Between Spouses

People with unclear vision sometimes use their poor eyesight to get out of doing certain tasks.

In this story, a woman struggles to see without her glasses, and she doesn’t wear her glasses when she takes a shower. That means she can’t see the hair buildup in the shower drain.

Her husband kept cleaning it and reminding her, until one day he made sure that she wouldn’t miss it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Shower revenge Without my glasses, I just see colors. I shower without my glasses. I rely on distinctive bottles. The transparent one is the shampoo. The pink one is the conditioner. I also have a long-haired cat that likes to shower. We both shed a lot. The drain can get hairy. I do not see it, but my husband and his good vision can see it.

This woman kept promising her husband that she would do better.

So the cycle goes like this. My husband complains that he got tons of hairs out of the drain. Cali and I look at him with sad eyes and promise to do better. We move on. Crisis averted.

She couldn’t see the drain from outside the shower.

It’s not that I do not want to help him with the chore. It’s just that it is not intuitive to enter the shower with the glasses on. You cannot see the drain from outside the shower. It is only visible once inside. And, of course, the cat does not care. We are lucky he loves us, for now.

She saw a giant bug in the bathroom and started freaking out.

Anyway, the other day, while preparing to brush my teeth, I had my glasses on. My eyes landed on the shower wall. There was a giant bug. I have a huge phobia of giant bugs. I started freaking out. Why is there a giant bug in my shower? Why are the cats not doing anything? Where is my husband so he can kill it?

Turns out, it was just a giant hairball!

Is that me screaming? It was me screaming. My husband came to see why and started laughing. He told me to look again. It was a giant hairball. He said since I cannot see the drain and I never clean it, he left it somewhere I can see it. He did not intend for me to freak out like that, but he also did not feel bad at all. What a jerk, but I admit it was well deserved.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar remark from this person.

Finally, short and simple.

The mess you don’t throw away might eventually come back to haunt you.