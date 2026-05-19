May 19, 2026 at 6:35 am

Customer Complains Cashier Refused Service, Leaves Embarrassed After Learning She Is Deaf

by Heather Hall

woman using sign language

Pexels

Not all situations are exactly as they seem.

Imagine a customer complained that your cashier was ignoring them and refusing to help, but the cashier in question was deaf. Would you take the customer’s side? Or would you go ahead and let them know the truth?

In the following story, a store manager finds herself in this situation, and after learning the truth, the customer walks out stunned. Here’s the full story.

“Your cashier refused to serve me!”

One day, a new girl (let’s call her Mary) is on register by herself, and it’s very slow, so she’s cleaning behind the counter and sweeping.

A couple of minutes later, I hear Mary say they need a manager at the register.

So I went up, and the following conversation happened.

She walked up front to see what the issue was.

Me: Hi. How can I help you today?!

Customer: Are you the manager?

Me: Yes, ma’am, I am!

The customer explained her problem.

Customer: I can’t believe how rude your cashier is. I tried to get her attention several times, and she ignored me. Didn’t even bother to turn to face my direction or anything! I had to go right up to her and be very close before she even saw me! I think your cashier is refusing to serve me!

Me: (points) That cashier?

Customer: (visibly annoyed) “Yes!”

Me: “Mary?”

She confirmed with the customer one more time.

Customer: “Yes. That’s her!”

Me: “Ma’am, Mary’s deaf.”

Customer: “What?”

The lady didn’t know what to say.

Me: “Mary’s deaf. She literally didn’t hear you call her over.”

Customer: “Oh” (turns and walks out the door).

Mary was actually deaf, btw. My guess is she thought her hearing aid was her earpiece to the radio.

Wow! That woman must’ve felt pretty dumb.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about this.

This reader encounters problems due to a lack of hearing in one ear.

Deaf Cashier 3 Customer Complains Cashier Refused Service, Leaves Embarrassed After Learning She Is Deaf

Here’s someone who didn’t care if someone was deaf.

Deaf Cashier 2 Customer Complains Cashier Refused Service, Leaves Embarrassed After Learning She Is Deaf

According to this reader, their manager was deaf.

Deaf Cashier 1 Customer Complains Cashier Refused Service, Leaves Embarrassed After Learning She Is Deaf

Yet another reader in a similar situation.

Deaf Cashier Customer Complains Cashier Refused Service, Leaves Embarrassed After Learning She Is Deaf

Some people have no patience.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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