Customer Complains Cashier Refused Service, Leaves Embarrassed After Learning She Is Deaf

Not all situations are exactly as they seem.

Imagine a customer complained that your cashier was ignoring them and refusing to help, but the cashier in question was deaf. Would you take the customer’s side? Or would you go ahead and let them know the truth?

In the following story, a store manager finds herself in this situation, and after learning the truth, the customer walks out stunned. Here’s the full story.

“Your cashier refused to serve me!” One day, a new girl (let’s call her Mary) is on register by herself, and it’s very slow, so she’s cleaning behind the counter and sweeping. A couple of minutes later, I hear Mary say they need a manager at the register. So I went up, and the following conversation happened.

She walked up front to see what the issue was.

Me: Hi. How can I help you today?! Customer: Are you the manager? Me: Yes, ma’am, I am!

The customer explained her problem.

Customer: I can’t believe how rude your cashier is. I tried to get her attention several times, and she ignored me. Didn’t even bother to turn to face my direction or anything! I had to go right up to her and be very close before she even saw me! I think your cashier is refusing to serve me! Me: (points) That cashier? Customer: (visibly annoyed) “Yes!” Me: “Mary?”

She confirmed with the customer one more time.

Customer: “Yes. That’s her!” Me: “Ma’am, Mary’s deaf.” Customer: “What?”

The lady didn’t know what to say.

Me: “Mary’s deaf. She literally didn’t hear you call her over.” Customer: “Oh” (turns and walks out the door). Mary was actually deaf, btw. My guess is she thought her hearing aid was her earpiece to the radio.

Wow! That woman must’ve felt pretty dumb.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about this.

This reader encounters problems due to a lack of hearing in one ear.

Here’s someone who didn’t care if someone was deaf.

According to this reader, their manager was deaf.

Yet another reader in a similar situation.

Some people have no patience.