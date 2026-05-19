The Mother’s Day Tragedy: Why a Little Girl’s Proudest Creation Was Ruined by the Very Person It Was Made For

As a parent, you will get plenty of gifts from your kids, most of which will be things that have a lot of sentimental value, even if you don’t objectively love them for the gift itself.

What would you do if you witnessed a child telling her mother that she was going to make her a gift, and the mom immediately shot her down and said she didn’t want it?

That is what the worker in this story saw, and it was heartbreaking. Some parents don’t deserve any type of gift, not even the gift of a child. Sadly, there isn’t much that can be done to fix bad parents in the world.

Some parents doesn’t deserve presents anyway. I work at a store selling fabrics and sewing equipment.

Ok, everything seems normal, so far.

Last week I was cutting some fabric for a woman who came in with her two young daughters, aged somewhere around 9 or 10 years old. One of the daughters brought over a roll of Dora the Explorer fabric for me to cut. Mom: what are you going to make with that?

Kids can be so cute. No matter what she makes, it will be wonderful.

Daughter: it’s a secret! Mom walks away while I’m cutting, and the daughter leans in and whispers to me:

What a wonderful gift. Kids are so kindhearted.

Daughter: I’m making mom an iPad-sleeve! Me: oh, how nice of you! I’m sure she’ll love it!

She is so excited to make this for her mom.

Daughter looks really proud, and when Mom walks back over she can’t contain her excitement any longer. Daughter: I’m making you an iPad-sleeve with this!

What kind of mother would say something like this? That poor little girl.

Mom: look of disgust no you’re not, I don’t want that! Why would you think I’d want a Dora sleeve? Daughter obviously looks disappointed and slinks away.

This is something the daughter might remember forever. Absolutely horrible.

Nice going lady, turning down a home made gift from your ten-year-old. You’re a real class act.

It is hard to imagine how some parents can be so terrible. Why wouldn’t she just say thank you to her daughter and encourage the kindness that was behind the gift. Even if she redirected her daughter to a fabric that is more her style it would be nice. Mom had a million options, and she went with the worst one imaginable.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this heartbreaking story.

This sounds like the coolest workout weights in the gym, if you ask me.

This would make a wonderful gift that any parent should love.

Honestly, people won’t care either way. Nobody is going to judge the Mom for having a cool iPad case.

This is how everyone should accept gifts from children.

A gift from a child is invaluable and should always be accepted with gratitude.

What kind of monster would do this to their child. It is very likely that this child will remember this moment and be impacted by it for years to come.

Absolutely inexcusable.