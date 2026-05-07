No Trespassing: Why One Couple Is Facing Backlash for Protecting Their Own Fruit Trees

Imagine moving into an older home in the suburbs with fruit trees and a blueberry patch. Would you put up a fence to keep the neighbors out and your dogs in, or would you be happy to let the neighbors wander into your yard to pick fruit?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they do not want the neighbors in their yard. Apparently, the previous owners were okay with letting neighbors pick blueberries, so now it’s causing a lot of drama.

Let’s read all about it.

AIO Neighbor trying to steal blueberries Almost a year ago my husband and I (30’s couple) made the move out of the city and bought a beautiful home in a beautiful suburb that is somewhat historic/rural ish. Our home is late 1800’s and has been renovated but with a lot of the historic aspects kept like a beautiful old barn. With this home the prior owners had a fruit trees and a blueberry patch (24 bushes).

Everything seemed wonderful!

The wife of the couple who sold to us left me a guide to caring for the fruit trees and bushes. Apparently there are multiple types of blueberries and they were one of her big passions. I was super excited to have land for my dogs, get to garden and take care of the existing fruit plants.

They made one addition to the property right away.

We moved in last fall, and this is our first year having to care for everything. Last fall we put us a fence around our property so that the dogs can go out in the yard whenever they want. Well the other day my dogs started barking like crazy, they aren’t very vocal usually. I went out to see what was going on and a woman with two kids was yelling at them in my yard. She had a bucket in her hands and her arms were flailing.

The woman may not have realized there was a new owner.

I ran over to see what she was doing in our yard and what the issue was. She said my dogs were harassing her and she had came to pick blueberries with her kids… I was like sorry lady things private property and they are just protecting their home. She then told me she had permission from the owner and for the last few years they came down to pick blueberries and her kids always looked forward to it.

She told the woman to leave.

I explained that we bought the house about a year ago, that we aren’t comfortable with that and she needed to leave. She went off on a rant about how “Janet” had always allowed it, and how it was rude we put up a fence.. what? I ended up telling to leave or I’d call the police. She was fuming and said something about us ruining the neighborhood. Okay, cool.

They need to make another change.

I messaged my husband because he was at the office, and he told me we should get a lock for the gate. I’m worried if this lady comes in again or another neighbor who had prior access to our property does and our dogs get out or get protective. We have two larger rescue dogs who are sweet but they’re dogs so stuff can happen. Also this lady never came over to introduce herself when we moved in yet expects us to let her just pillage our fruit? I feel like I maybe should report this in the chance something else pops up but I don’t know… Am I overreacting?

A lock, some no trespassing signs and a security camera should do the trick.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person explains why the mom is upset.

Another person calls the neighbor rude and entitled.

The neighbor really was out of line.

This person urges OP not to feel guilty for keeping the neighbors out.

The neighbor can grow her own blueberries if she wants to pick them so badly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple who are in hot water with their neighbors after they borrowed patio furniture without asking.