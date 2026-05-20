“Read the Room”: The Story of an Over-Eager Transferee, a Fatigued Cubicle Row, and a Failed Charm Offensive

Some people are naturally extroverted and love to be the center of attention, and often times, they can’t shut off this quality even at work. While this may go over incredibly well with some coworkers and even higher management, it is certainly a large personality type that opens itself up for clashing.

How would you handle a much younger coworker who had a raging case of main character syndrome? One guy recently dragged his Gen Z coworker over the coals for this on Reddit. Here’s what he said.

Can’t deal with coworker’s main character syndrome

Honestly, I don’t understand how the rest of my coworkers put up with this person.

I’m surprised at how often they laugh at the things she says, which are not typically funny but oversharing, trauma dumping, and explaining concepts she thinks nobody else understands.

That’s uncomfortable to say the least.

They aren’t laughing out of discomfort but maybe because the words that come out of her mouth are so shocking, especially for the workplace.

I’m all for building genuine connections at work if that’s your thing, but some topics aren’t appropriate for a large group meeting.

You’d think that would be common sense in this day and age.

I think others share my frustration but I don’t want to talk negatively about her or create drama so I’m just suffering in silence trying not to let my facial expressions betray me.

I frequently have to turn off my video because I cannot stop myself from rolling my eyes whenever she feels the need to delve into a monologue about what she’s learned in therapy.

Yeah, nobody needs to hear all that.

I’m so tired of her dominating conversations too.

Like, can you not read the room or be quiet long enough for us to hear from other coworkers?

She regularly cuts people off and even goes so far as to challenge what they are saying.

In what world does she think that’s appropriate?

But it’s not even controversial stuff.

It’s like someone shares they are feeling a certain way and she thinks it’s her responsibility to tell them about how they shouldn’t feel that way because blah blah blah she’s in therapy and have they tried this instead, etc.

She wants to become a psychotherapist and I’m concerned for her future clients.

Seems like anybody can become one of those these days.

Although she does share some helpful advice at times, the way she generalizes and expects everyone to deal with their emotions in the same way as her is detrimental.

I think it’s also hard to navigate because she’s not a bad person.

That’s definitely a difficult aspect of this.

She wants to help people, but I don’t think she’s matured enough to know that telling people what to do isn’t the best way to do that.

Ugh I don’t know, I’m a millennial, am I just old and annoyed by Gen Z?

Oh boy. It sounds like this girl may mean well, but she clearly can’t read a room.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s see if Reddit offered any concrete ways to deal with her nonsense.

The comments section was immediately divided on this one.



Some dragged the original poster for being insensitive.



Others tried to give her the benefit of the doubt.



Another person offered a wider perspective.



And someone else felt the whole thing would blow over.



It’s unclear who the real armchair psychologist is in this scenario.