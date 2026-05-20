The Pet Memorial Betrayal: How a Man’s Decision to Trash His Partner’s Keepsake Ended Their Relationship

Some people are so ignorant of other’s feelings that it is almost astonishing!

This guy threw away his girlfriend’s valuable safekeep and blamed her for overreacting!

Check out the full story.

AITA for Throwing away Cat Hair? Throwaway account because my girlfriend knows my main. There’s no easy way for me to begin this, so I’m just going to jump in. Also, English isn’t my first language, so sorry for any grammar or spelling mistakes. I(25m) am in a relationship with my girlfriend(23f) , Diamond, for about a year now and recently, we’ve been moving her stuff into my apartment.

This is where it gets complicated…

Now, she has this little shrine for this cat she had back when she was 19. She has the ashes, the old collar, paw prints, nose prints, the works. She also has a small little box of fur she had cut from her cat before it had died. She even has a necklace that’s glass with the cat’s picture and name on it with ashes inside the necklace. She claims this cat was her “soul cat”. I always thought this was a bit odd, to have so many things from a dead animal, I personally feel as if she should just move on. It’s been 4 years since that cat died and she’s still pretty hung up on it.

UH OH…

Well, as I mentioned, Diamond is moving in, and as we were unpacking the other day, I found the box with the cat’s items inside. Frankly, I didn’t want this stuff in my house, plus, it’s good for her to move on right? But, I didn’t want to throw away the ashes just yet, as I know she holds those dear. So I figured, “why not just one item at a time?” I took the small box she kept the cat fur in and tossed it in the trash while she was in the restroom before bagging up the trash and taking it out. Well, about an hour later, as she was setting out the ashes and what not, she had began to panic. I asked her what was wrong and she told me that the cat hair was missing and that she was worried she had left it at her old apartment.

This is getting intense…

I wasn’t going to tell her at first, hoping maybe she’d forget it, but when she went to call her old landlord, I told her that I had thrown it away and that she needed to grow up and get over the cat, it has been dead for four years now. She didn’t take it well. At first, she just stared at me before she began to yell. She told me it was “none of your damn business how I grieve” and she grabbed the other cat items and left to see if she could find the cat fur in the dumpster. Well.. She never came home. That next morning, her best friend came by to get some things. I tried to ask her if Diamond was safe, as she wasn’t answering my calls or texts.

That’s INSANE!

Her best friend was not helpful. She told me I was an AH, that cat meant everything to Diamond before she died and not to attempt to message Diamond again. What her best friend said to me really ticked me off. I only wanted to help Diamond move on from that damn cat. Now, I can’t even go to her best friend’s house, where I’m assuming Diamond is staying since she has no family nearby, but her best friend is in the Air Force and lives on base with her husband.

He’s confused about the whole thing.

But I wasn’t sure what else to do since I’m now blocked by both Diamond and her best friend so I thought I’d come to Reddit. So, was I the AH?

OUCH! That sounds heartbreaking!

Why is he so insensitive towards his girlfriend’s feelings?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user fully agrees that this guy is at fault here!

This user thinks this guy has no right to do that!

This user thinks it was very insensitive and we agree!

This user knows emotional intelligence is not for everyone!

This user knows this guy is the major red flag here!

Somebody needs to work on themselves!