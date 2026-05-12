She Thought Evicting Her Friend Would Solve Everything—Until the “Former Roommate” Proved How Little She Actually Needed Her

Imagine moving in with a disabled friend and her brother. If your friend surprised you one day by telling you she wanted you to move out so her brother could have your room instead of sleeping in the living room, would you understand, or would you be upset?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she decides to try to move out as quickly as possible. Let’s read all about it.

You want to kick me out of our house when you can’t pay rent? …Ok! I lived with an entitled roommate and her brother for a year. Well, almost a year, before I was kicked out. Let me set this up a bit. She’s disabled with a chronic auto-immune disease. She’s on disability and doesn’t work.

Here’s the situation with the brother.

Her brother hasn’t worked a job ever as far as I’m aware, so he’s on welfare. He was a nomad for 9 years and came to live with his sister when she was diagnosed, a year before I met them and moved in. (I know, I’m honestly kind of an idiot for not seeing the signs.) For what it’s worth, I work full time.

OP sounds pretty generous.

We got along quite well, in general. It didn’t really bother me that they would take my food – coffee, pasta, butter, milk, eggs, cheese, you name it – or that I was often asked to take care of the dishes even though 80% of them were hers and her brother’s, not mine. I felt for her, and was fine with helping them out.

Here’s the problem…

The problem was, I was happy. I was working hard, making money, writing music, and starting a new romantic relationship with an old friend. She wasn’t happy. I would give her gifts and food and friendship, but it wasn’t enough to counter her jealousy – and, I guess, something just snapped. I came home on March 20th and before the door had even closed behind me, she said, “plscanunot, you need to move out.”

She wanted to know the reasoning.

“Why?” “You just… do. This is my house (she paid the same rent I did and was often late), my brother works hard (at being her caretaker I guess?) and he deserves his own room (there were only two rooms – mine and hers, he lived in our living room) so you need to figure something out.” Here comes the MC.

She couldn’t get out of there quickly enough.

I knew she expected me to stay for April. She and her brother would really have to squeeze their funds to make it work to pay the upcoming full rent (her brother didn’t pay while I lived there). But was I about to stay in the home for 5.5 grueling weeks with someone who had randomly turned on me? Kicked me out of my home? And in retrospect, guilted me into giving them household help and free food? I don’t think so. I applied for 30 houses that day alone. By the weekend, I had signed a new lease. If you ask me to get out, no problem – I’ll be out ASAP.

She even got everything straightened out with the landlord.

I got my security deposit back from my landlord, who passed that info on to my roommate. She stormed into the kitchen: Her: “So you just got your security deposit – do you have somewhere else to live?” Me: “Yeah. I signed a lease yesterday and have arrangements to move all my stuff two days from now.”

This was their final conversation.

Her: “So… You’re… Not paying for April??” Me: “No.” That was the last time we ever talked. She stormed out of the room, said a few choice words about me to her brother, and slammed the front door.

The friendship is officially over.

I almost feel like she expected me to hand her $800 gift-wrapped, and still get out of “her” space. I didn’t stay in my room ever again, moved out quickly and quietly, and haven’t heard from her since. Don’t tell me to move if you’re not ready to pay the full rent. Bye felicia.

Her former friend was really unappreciative. I’m sure OP is better off living somewhere else.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has questions.

Another person shares a theory about the former roommate’s plan.

Here’s another theory about what the former roommate hoped would happen.

Oh, this was definitely planned.

Her former roommate’s going to find life much harder without her there.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.