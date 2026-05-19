The Breaking of the Matriarch: How a Sleep-Deprived New Mom Took Back Her Nursery from an Interfering In-Law

Is living with your in-laws a good idea?

We know that everyone’s individual circumstances are different, so sometimes it works out and things are smooth, and other times…well, you’re about to find out what the opposite end of the spectrum looks like.

If you do choose to OR have to live with in-laws, it’s probably a good idea to work out some parameters and rules before you move in, just so there’s no confusion.

Or else the you-know-what might hit the fan.

In today’s story, a woman got real about why she had to put her mother in-law in her place after she wouldn’t stop being difficult.

Let’s see what she had to say.

AITA for setting boundaries with my mother-in-law even though we live with her? “I’m 29F and I have a 3 month old baby. My husband is 25M.

Has anyone ever actually enjoyed living with their in-laws?

We’re currently living with my in laws while saving for a house. It’s temporary, but obviously stressful. My husband just graduated from college, so he is working part time while job hunting and has interviews lined up. My MIL has been very involved since the baby was born. At first I was grateful. She cooked, did laundry, and held the baby so I could shower. But lately her “help” comes with constant passive aggressive comments.

It seems like no mother-in-law is physically capable of being quiet about these kinds of matters…

If my son cries she’ll say “Are you sure he’s getting enough?” If I mention his nap schedule she laughs and says “A schedule at three months? Good luck.” If I bring up the pediatrician she responds with, “Well we didn’t need doctors to tell us how to raise babies.” She’ll also say things like “He cries because you hold him too much” or “Grandma will take him since Mommy needs a break” even when I didn’t ask. The main issue is she doesn’t respect when I say no. She’ll take him out of my arms or walk into the nursery even after I ask her not to. Last week my baby had a horrible day and I finally got him down for a nap after almost an hour of rocking.

For the love of God!

I told my MIL “Please don’t go in there, he just fell asleep.” Ten minutes later I heard the nursery door. I walked over and she was whispering to him and rubbing his belly. He started stirring. I said “Please stop, he’s going to wake up.” She rolled her eyes and said “You worry too much.” Then she picked him up because “he was already awake.” He immediately started crying.

A new mom can only take so much before she blows her top.

I snapped (not yelling, but firm) and said “I need you to stop. When I say he needs to sleep, I mean it. Please don’t ignore me.” She got offended and said “Wow. I guess I’m not allowed to do anything in my own house.” Later she called my husband and said I was disrespectful and ungrateful. My husband actually defended me and told her that we appreciate living here, but I’m still the baby’s mom and she needs to respect boundaries.

And she’s a drama queen, too!

The next morning she posted in the family group chat: “It’s hard being a grandma these days. You try to help and get treated like an intruder.” No one responded, my BIL texted me on the side and asked “are you okay? I’m sorry you’re going through this. I know how she can be.” After a bit she texted again “I just hope my grandson doesn’t suffer because someone needs control over everything.” My husband responded “Mom, stop. Nobody is keeping him from you. You need to respect our routine and stop undermining her.” MIL replied “If it doesn’t apply, don’t take it personally.” Now the house is tense and awkward, and I feel like the family thinks I’m a controlling, hormonal mom. I feel guilty because it’s her house, but I also feel like basic boundaries shouldn’t be controversial. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

Check out what people had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

You gotta have boundaries with EVERYONE in life, and that includes your in-laws.

Because, let’s face it, that particular relationship can be a tough one to navigate.

You do the best you can do, but when you marry into someone else’s family, there are bound to be at least some kinds of small issues.

Props to the mom who wrote this story for laying down the law and choosing not to be a doormat.

This mother-in-law is wayyyyyyyy out line and she needs to mind her own business.