The Correction Crisis: The Story of a Boyfriend Who Couldn’t Stop ‘Coaching’ Long Enough to Let His Girlfriend Exercise

Working out together as a couple sounds cute in theory…until one person starts acting like a full-time fitness coach.

This couple goes to the gym together almost daily and are both really into fitness, proper form, and workout content. Recently, the boyfriend started physical therapy for back issues and became especially focused on core endurance exercises. So after their workout, he offered to show her some exercises he’d been learning.

Things went downhill fast during Russian twists. According to her, he became fixated on how far back she needed to lean, repeatedly correcting her form even though she already felt her core engaged and physically couldn’t lean farther without falling over. The more he pushed, the more annoyed she got—especially after later comparing her form to videos online and realizing it looked completely normal.

Now he says she “berated” him, while she feels like he turned a simple workout into an unnecessary argument.

AITA for “berating” my bf for correcting my form? My boyfriend (22M) and I (21F) go to the gym together almost every day, and recently he started physical therapy because of some back issues. He found out he had slight scoliosis and his PT has been having him do core endurance exercises. A while ago, I was doing core endurance to build abs, but I realized it did nothing and I switched to core strength, but during the time I did core endurance he wasn’t ever really up for it (he would do it sometimes but generally half-heartedly, though at the time we weren’t dating and I didn’t really care). For context we’re both really into fitness content, him more than me, and he’s significantly stronger than me. He also is very technical about it things and doing them the right way, which so am I but just not as much.

Sounds like an argument waiting to happen.

Today after my core strength exercise he asked if I wanted to do some core endurance he learned from his PT, so I said sure. I did some side planks, then we moved to russian twists. There are two versions, both hard but one is much harder. At first I did the harder version, but he told me I had to lean back more and I couldn’t without falling so I did the easier version and he told me I still wasn’t leaning back enough. I felt my core engaged at where I was doing it and I was legit almost falling trying to lean back as far as he was asking. At some point I got annoyed and told him I’ve never seen anyone lean back this far for russian twists. I searched through Tiktok, Youtube, Google, nobody was leaning back as far as he was trying to get me to.

He’s doing too much.

I don’t know why he was so adamant on this, and finally I just decided to do a plank instead because it was annoying me so much. I got a bit upset with him, and later he said I was berating him. It felt like he was just trying to be right about nothing, and I didn’t get why he wouldn’t just try hearing me out. Later I recorded my form and compared it to the form of videos I saw, and it was literally good.

That’s bound to make anyone mad.

I’m just so confused, he seemed really upset and mentioned that I’ve been condescending and berating him the past few days, which I can’t attest to but who knows. I know I have a tendency of being a bit dramatic sometimes, but I feel this wasn’t an example of that. I don’t want to die on this hill if I’m in the wrong though. AITA?

Reddit mostly leaned toward NTA, with many agreeing that constant corrections can quickly become frustrating when someone refuses to let the issue go. A lot of commenters felt the boyfriend crossed the line from “helpful suggestion” into needing to prove he was right, especially after she repeatedly explained she was uncomfortable with the movement.

Others also pointed out that physical therapy exercises are often individualized, so what works for his body and back issues may not automatically apply to hers. While some thought she may have gotten a little snappy, most agreed the bigger issue was him continuing to push after she clearly wasn’t interested in more feedback.

The general takeaway: offering form advice is one thing. Turning Russian twists into a debate club meeting is another.

This person says the boyfriend is wroooong.

He is stereotypical and rude.

And this person has a lot of important questions…

Nothing tests a relationship quite like unsolicited gym coaching and a shared TikTok search history.

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