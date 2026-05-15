The Hubcap Heist Ends Here: How One Man’s Engineering Background Led to the Ultimate Neighborhood Deterrent

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there’s a lot of vandalism at night. Would you install a security camera, call the police if you heard an intruder, or take matters into your own hands?

I’d probably install a security camera and call the police before trying to handle it on my own, but if neither of those things worked, sometimes a little creativity can be quite effective!

In this story, one family is in this situation. The thieves are after the hubcaps on the dad’s car, and the police aren’t much help. They don’t have a security camera, but the dad has a clever plan. He decides to take matters into his own hands and make sure the thieves will never dare come back to his house.

They definitely messed with the wrong homeowner because his revenge is quite effective! Let’s read all about it from the perspective of one of the children.

My fathers revenge against the neighborhood punks. This story is a little old, taking place around 2000 or so. Anyways during that summer, there was a rash of punks who would go and vandalize houses, cars, and pretty much anything else they could do to raise hell. It was so bad that they would keep stealing the hub caps off of my fathers grand national as well as try and get in to steal the radios and change. He was forced to keep it unlocked as it was cheaper then them breaking the windows.

The police weren’t much help.

The police would always take their sweet time getting here. It would take 20 minutes or more to send one officer here, even though I could walk to the station in that amount of time. By then they kids would have run off and gotten away. My father is an engineer by trade and decided to get back at them, as right after he replaced the hubcaps, they would be there that night to take them.

His revenge was pretty extreme.

My father went to the hardware store and bought some wires, razor blades and grabbed a few car batteries he had in the garage. What he did was truly diabolical. He took a little glue and on the inside of the door handles, ge secured razor blades to cut anyone who attempted to open the door. Next he stripped some of the wires he got and wrapped them around the hubcaps making sure they were pressed tight against them. He took another wire and used a little tape and glue to have the wire hovering over the wires so that if someone were to grab them, it would complete the circuit and either burn or shock them.

They came back.

Eventually he was able to get them all rigged before running the wire ends back to the batteries. He connected them and then went inside. That night my father left the windows open slightly so he could listen for them. Sure enough sometime after midnight those little jerks came back. But after a few yells they seemed to leave rather quickly.

The revenge was effective.

The morning reviled a fair amount of blood around the handle which then trailed down the driveway. One of the hubcaps melted slightly from the heat of the wire but the others were not triggered. Needless to say they didn’t seem to come back after that one. I just wish we had a security system that also had a camera so I could watch those morons get it.

Ouch! At least they learned their lesson!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a warning.

Exactly!

This person understands.

Someone who lived in NYC weighs in.

I think this is another story that should come with a don’t try this at home type warning, because, as pointed out in some of the comments, what the dad did in this story might actually be illegal. Now, it worked out well for him. The punks were scared away and never came back, and the didn’t report him to the police. Honestly, it would be dumb to report someone to the police when the only reason you got hurt was because you were trying to steal something from them.

Still, it’s better not to try this at home if you can help it. Security cameras and alarms can be helpful. If possible, keeping a car locked away in a garage is helpful as well, but not everyone has the luxury of having a garage where they can park their car.

The dad’s plan was definitely clever and effective. He certainly knew what he was doing. And, it’s interesting that he kept the window cracked so he could hear when they came back!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.