The Security Deposit Standoff: How a Trip to the Meat Counter Settled a Year-Long Rental Dispute

If you rent an apartment, you usually have to pay a security deposit before you move in. In theory, if you take care of the apartment and don’t do anything to cause damage beyond typical wear and tear, you should get the security deposit back when you move out.

Unfortunately, that’s often not the way it goes. Many landlords lie and make up excuses to avoid paying back the security deposit.

If you were in that situation, would you fight to get your money back, or let it go and just be glad that you’re moving out?

In this story, one person is dealing with a landlord who won’t pay back the security deposit, but he decides not to try to fight to get his money back. Instead, he comes up with a revenge idea that he finds much more satisfying, but the landlord is going to hate it!

Let’s read all about it.

Landlord revenge Not my story, but my friend’s, an act of revenge he did back in the 90s with a scumbag landlord of his. He lived at this apartment in Dallas for a while and his landlord was a real jerk. He would complain about non-existent noises, he jacked up the rent via some slimy loophole in the contract, he refused to make any repairs and left my friend to call plumbers, etc. on his own. At lot more stuff that I can’t remember.

It got even worse.

The final straw was when my friend announced he was moving out. He gave about two months’ notice, but the landlord screamed bloody murder about this and that (I don’t really know), but bottom like he flat out announced that my friend would never get his security deposit back. My friend was prepared to fight this, but then said forget it; a plan of revenge is worth a few hundred bucks. By lucky chance for this plan, the move out was at the end of August–the middle of summer.

The revenge involved the butcher shop.

There was a closet in the apartment that he cleaned out completely. It was fairly large with hardwood floors like the rest of the apartment. Then he went down to a butcher’s shop and asked for the offal–basically intestines and scrap–they were going to throw away. He came back with a trash bag full of pig stomach, intestines, fat, bones, and god knows what else. He went back a few more times and got even more bags. He put all this offal in these big Hefty bags and put them in the closet. He then closed the closet door and taped it all to hell–it was hermetically sealed, no air in or out.

It was finally time to move out, but he had one last thing to do.

Fast forward two months. It was time to go, he was moving out, he had all his stuff out, all that was left to do was leave the keys on the counter and go. Which he did. But the very last thing he did was put on some rubber gloves, rubber boots, and a facemask and unseal the closet door.

This would smell so bad!

Working as quickly as he could, all within a few large breaths, he took a knife and cut cut cut all those Hefty bags with the two month old offal festering in there. He said even holding his breath and breathing through his mouth the stench was unbelievable. He dumped the contents on the floor, closed the closet door, and walked out. He never heard back from the landlord again.

Yikes! The landlord was certainly in for an unpleasant surprise!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It could’ve ended badly for the tenant.

This person has a plan.

Another person’s plan is even more extreme.

One person shares how they get their security deposit back.

I think this is one of those don’t try this at home type stories. While it apparently worked out well for the friend in this story since he never heard back from the landlord, it doesn’t mean that it would work out well for everyone. Someone else might find that their landlord calls the police.

The idea of withholding the last month’s rent as a way of getting the security deposit back seems a lot less risky. After all, what are they going to do if you don’t pay, evict you? Ha! You’ve already moved out! And if they tried to take you to court to get the money back, the security deposit issue would be the excuse.

Regardless, it’s an amusing yet stinky story. I can almost smell it through the time and space that has passed since this story occurred. I’ll need to spray some air freshener or something to forget about the stench that tenant left behind.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.