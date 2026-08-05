Woman Frustrated After Neighbor Lets His Dogs Roam Near Her Property Instead of Staying by the Sidewalk

Imagine living in a house that has security cameras. If you checked the footage later and saw a neighbor walking his dogs and letting the dogs walk pretty far into your yard, would you be upset or think it’s no big deal?

In this story, one homeowner was in this situation, and she’s pretty upset. She thinks the dogs should be kept closer to the sidewalk. However, she’s wondering if she’s overreacting. Maybe it’s not a big deal at all.

Personally, I’d be annoyed if someone let their dogs get that close to my front door!

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AIO or being a bad neighbor? There’s a guy (mid 50s if I had to guess) who moved in on the street behind ours and he has two bigger dogs (pitt bull mix and idk what the other is) that he walks on retractable leashes every night. He walks these dogs very slowly around our yard only and hurries up once he leaves our property. He stays on the sidewalk but lets his dogs go all the way up to our front door, garage door, flowerbed, etc. My cameras have caught his dogs going on our fence gate and on one of the tires of my car. Cameras have also caught him flicking his cigarettes on our lawn.

This is weird.

I haven’t said anything to him because I’ve only seen this on my cameras after the fact. There was one time I happened to be outside and he just walked on the sidewalk and kept his dogs with him but since then, he’s made it a point to go around and flip off my cameras every so often. What’s his problem??

She thinks he needs to keep his dogs closer to the sidewalk.

I’m not sure how to approach this really because he’s not doing anything serious but it is annoying me that his dogs are 25 feet off the sidewalk and on my front porch or garage door or whatever. I feel like I’m overreacting but I also haven’t seen anybody else with dogs do that and plenty of people have dogs and walk them around my house.

I definitely don’t think the dogs should be allowed to go that close to OP’s house.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks the neighbor is a bad dog owner.

Another person would get out a hose.

This person suggests calling the police.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

Another person calls it trespassing.

She does have evidence. She could call the police. It doesn’t seem like anyone thinks she’s overreacting.

If she doesn’t want to take it as far as calling the police, maybe motion-activated sprinklers would be a deterrent.

The dog owner’s behavior is unacceptable.

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