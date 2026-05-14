The Revenge Visit: Why This Son-in-Law Is Spending Months Planning the Perfect “Welcome” for His Rude In-Law

Imagine having rich family members who spend their money in frivolous ways and act superior because they have money. Would you want to spend time with these family members, or would you rather keep your distance?

In this story, one man has in-laws like this, and what makes it even more annoying is that they’re only rich because they inherited the money.

Now, circumstances have changed, and he’s really looking forward to their next visit. Let’s read all about it.

Planning on getting petty with newly moneyless millionaire. Ok, so about a year ago my step-father in law inherited 4 million from a relative who had recently passed. From day one of them getting the money my in-laws have acted as if they are the god damn Rockefeller’s and that they worked their hands to the bone to earn the money. Neither worked any meaningful jobs, and neither held a job for more than 5 years in their entire lives, but so what. I avoid them and they avoid me and I’m fine with it.

Their spending habits are questionable, to say the least.

Now these are not exactly smart people, the first thing they did was run out and get a line of credit and started to spend, houses, cars, watches, TVs, you name it, and during this spree of credit fueled shopping they were outbid on a house by a young couple from out of state. Their reaction, and this is no lie, “damn millennials, probably had to have mommy and daddy give them the money”. Let that soak in, two people who inherit millions talking trash about someone else getting their money the same way. But anyway back on track, I just wanted to illustrate the mindset I’m dealing with.

Little kids can accidentally break things from time to time.

So anyway, one day my son and I are invited to watch football at their house and I figure what the hell, a little boys day, they have arcade machines and a pool table and all kinds of fun things. So we head up, now granted my son is a rambunctious 3 year old and he gets rough with things sometimes but nothing out of the ordinary for a 3 year old. As a matter of fact the only thing he has ever broken was our tv and that was partially my fault because you shouldn’t play catch in the house and I know that and we did it anyway. But once again back on track. So this guy, who hopped into the family and wants my kids to treat him like grandpa and all this looks at me and says “you better keep him under control, I know he doesn’t listen and there are things up here you just can’t afford to replace”

He was really bothered by that comment.

Now, I’m not a rich man, but I’m not exactly poor either, but I have been dirt poor before, I’ve been homeless and I’ve seen some stuff and bounced back and I do really value what I have and appreciate the work put in and all of that, but at the end of the day they are just things. If they get broken oh well, stuff happens, move on with your life. But this comment just stuck with me. The way he said it, the implication that my kid was some wild misbehaving troglodyte who couldn’t be controlled just sat with me. So after this and a few of his “maga 2020” catchphrases I was done for the day and headed home disgusted but thankful to no longer be there.

He reveled in his in-laws’ downfall.

Flash forward to last night, my wife gets a phone call, it’s her mom, they are bankrupt, the stock market crash has pretty much dried up their monthly income from their investments, so with no money coming in and everything they own purchased on a line of credit they are done for. I sat in amazement. As my wife hung up I was grinning from ear to ear and asked when the next time they would be down was. She said she didn’t know but asked why. I told her that as soon as they walked into the house next time they came that I felt that it was imperative that I relay to my step father in-law that it was now my house that was full of things that HE couldn’t afford to replace and that he needs to be extra careful, but not to worry because if he pulls himself up by his bootstraps he too can one day have a nice 3 bedroom home with all the amenities!

Those in-laws sounds like nothing but drama. I wouldn’t be looking forward to having them visit even if it was to get revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person wonders why they got a line of credit.

This is one reason it’s good to be nice to everyone.

Someone who worked in bankruptcy law weighs in.

All of it, apparently.

Some people really can’t handle money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.