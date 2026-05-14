“Trapped in a Pen”: The Tense Family Conflict Over How One Man Thinks Pets Should Live

Imagine getting home from work and letting your dogs out to run around the backyard while you prepare their food. What would you do if your uncle complained and put the dogs back in their playpen?

In this story, one dog owner was in this exact situation, but their dad helped them solve the problem by changing the gate setup in favor of the dogs.

Let’s read all about it.

Don’t want dogs in your yard, lose your parking spot I live in the Philippines and most dogs in my country aren’t kept inside the house but inside cages outside of the home because my immediate family doesn’t want rowdy dogs inside the house. I got two Belgian Mallinois puppies from my aunt two months ago and I love them dearly. We have a giant cage for them that two people can fit in and lie down in, but since their breed is very active we made a play pen for them to run around in while I’m at work so they’re not confined to a cage.

OP’s uncle got really upset at the dogs.

Their cage and playpen are connected with a small gate to the back yard. I always let them run around the entirety of the backyard whenever I get home and prepare their food. I always though this was alright because they won’t do much damage since it was only a few minutes a day until I found out my uncle came home (our lot has four houses and the ‘backyard’ is in between the four houses) and my dogs just went crazy and ran to him and was being distracted because of the noise of the gate and car. He got mad at my dogs and kicked them to go back in the play pen all the while I was fixing their food and only went to look at them when I heard the dogs crying. He put them back in the play pen saying how much the dogs ruined his plants and ruined their laundry because I left the dogs out of their play pen, which was a lie due to the fact that that they can’t get out the locked gate unless a human would open it and it was too high to jump.

OP’s dad helped resolve the situation in favor of the dogs.

They made a giant fuss and said that my dogs got out of the house and followed a child and that the child’s mother was mad and said all of these obvious lies to my aunts and uncles trying to get them to side with my uncle that didn’t like my dogs. Here’s the thing, the play pen was an old gate that my uncle owned but gave to us to use for the play pen because they didn’t have space to park their cars without ruining their gate. Since they were so mad that my dogs were going to his property (it isn’t his, the land he built his house in was titled to my mom but he went and built his house there anyway) me and my dad disassembled the play pen and moved it back and got it welded shut and can’t be moved without completely ruining it. Now my uncle and aunt always fight about parking their cars and making it fit their driveway. My dogs now have the whole back yard to run in everyday.

I feel so bad for those dogs, but it sounds like it worked out since the dogs can run all over the backyard now.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good question.

Another person thinks most dogs in the Philippines have a lot more freedom.

The uncle is awful!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.