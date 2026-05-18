“Too Sweet to Handle”: The Hidden Danger of Commenting on a Mother-in-Law’s Legendary Holiday Cooking

Mashed potatoes aren’t everyone’s favorite, but how wrong can they get?

Well, some cooks are too creative.

Keep reading to see why you might want to use extra salt at dinner.

AITA for saying my bf’s mom’s mashed potatoes are weird? I’ve been with my boyfriend for like 5 years and his family does Sunday dinner a lot. I go most of the time and last weekend, his mom made mashed potatoes.

Something tells me I would despise these mashed potatoes. This is why!

I take a bite and immediately i’m like, why are these sweet? So I go “Wait, are these sweet?” kinda laughing because I thought maybe I was losing it. And she goes “Yeah that’s how i make them.” I just said “I’ve never had sweet mashed potatoes before,” not trying to be rude. I was just confused.

The aftermath made me cringe!

Then it got awkward for no reason. Dead quiet. I tried to just eat them anyway but i genuinely couldn’t. It tasted like dessert with gravy and my brain was not having it. So i just stopped eating them and kept eating the rest. Then she notices and goes, “You don’t like them?” I said “They’re just a bit sweet for me.”

Her boyfriend wasn’t much help. But this made me chuckle.

Then my boyfriend jumps in like, “They’re not even sweet” But they literally are. His mom makes a comment like, “Some people just aren’t used to real cooking,” which kinda annoyed me. So I said “I just didn’t expect mashed potatoes to taste like cake” and yeah that did NOT go over well. Dinner got super awkward.

I’m officially Team GF. She needs to ditch this Mama’s Boy.

We left and in the car my boyfriend says I embarrassed him and I should apologize. But I wasn’t even rude at first! I only said that after she made that comment. Now she’s upset and he’s acting like I started something. This feels so dumb but am i actually in the wrong?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Here is what folks are saying.

I think I’d prefer sweet spaghetti to sweet mashed potatoes!

That cake line was gold! I would have laughed, I’m afraid.

Hey, don’t speak ill of potatoes! It’s not their fault!

I agree, but she had it coming.

To be fair, the mom is over 20 and acts like a passive aggressive teenager.

Mashed potatoes shouldn’t be sweet, but these ones were for some reason. OP’s BF’s mom couldn’t accept that and sounds like Kitty from That 70s Show.

The couple can’t find common ground on the awkward events of this evening.