Woman Tells Exhausted “Super Mom” Sister to Stop Doing Everything Herself, Sparking Family Drama

At some point, “doing your best” can quietly turn into “running yourself into the ground while refusing all help.” And according to Reddit, that line may have been crossed somewhere around the homemade yogurt and hand-crafted ranch dressing.

This woman says her sister has always been an incredible mom—super involved, hardworking, organized, and deeply dedicated to her two young kids. But after becoming a stay-at-home mom, things escalated into what sounds less like parenting and more like a one-woman survival competition. Everything has to be homemade, every chore has to be done personally, and even when she’s sick or exhausted, she refuses to let her husband help because he apparently can’t do things “correctly.”

After listening to nearly a year of nonstop complaints and burnout, OP finally told her sister she was doing way too much, that her kids would survive eating Kraft mac and cheese occasionally, and that she may even be struggling with postpartum anxiety.

Her sister did not take it well.

AITA for telling my sister she is doing too much and she can cool her jets on what she does for her kids? I have a sister who has 2 kids. They are 3 and 1. She has always been a super mom. She worked after about a 6 month long maternity leave after she gave birth to her first child and ended up becoming a stay at home mom after having her second child. She is a great mom and always has been. When she worked, she was very active for her (only at the time) kid. Lots of play time and outings with both parents. She did a ton of home cooking. She kept up with the house way better than I do as a childless adult. She gave birth to her second child and her and her husband decided to have her become a stay at home mom. She was fully for this.

Seems like the right move!

She’s always been more “do it at home” than anyone in our family. But she’s gone a little too far with it I think. She won’t feed her kids anything processed. She makes her own bread, baby food, yogurt, butter/buttermilk, ranch, etc. that’s great that she usually has the energy for it! But she if she gets sick, she won’t tolerate anything less for her kids. She feels she needs to cook them 3 meals per day from scratch. She also won’t let her husband cook. She will be sick and talking about how she has to take care of the kids and take them to the park and also vacuum and mop the floors and do dishes several loads of laundry etc etc. and her husband always offers to do it! She will never accept it.

Oof, a hard pill to swallow.

And I know he is competent at doing things like that because I lived with them for a while before kids. He can do it and do it well. But now she won’t let him. If he tries to do it, she fixed it. No matter how well he did the task. After almost a year of her complaining about all of this to me, I told her she is doing too much all the time and she can cool her jets sometimes. The kids won’t die if you make them a premade oven meal or eat some Kraft or get some takeout. I told her she has to let her husband be a dad and treat him like the competent adult he is. Or just take the easy way out when you need to.

Helpful, yet probably didn’t go over well…

I also told her she might have some postpartum anxiety or something in a very loving way and that I was worried about her. I told her she’s pushing herself to do too much. She didn’t like that. She blocked me and has been bad mouthing me to our family. A lot of my family agrees that she pushes herself beyond the brink every day but I didn’t need to tell her that. And that she’s just venting. So AITA for telling my sister she is doing too much and she can do less and her kids will be fine? I did it out of care for her well being.

Reddit was pretty divided, though most people landed somewhere between NTA and soft ESH depending on how they interpreted OP’s delivery. Many commenters agreed the sister sounds deeply overwhelmed and possibly trapped in a cycle of perfectionism, anxiety, or control issues. A lot of people also felt OP wasn’t wrong for being concerned, especially if the sister constantly vents while refusing reasonable help from her husband.

Even if OP meant well, people pointed out that exhausted parents often hear comments like this as criticism of their parenting rather than concern for their well-being.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

The overall consensus was that OP probably touched on a truth the sister desperately needed to hear, but not necessarily in a way she was emotionally ready to receive.

This person says ESH.

This person says NTA.

And this person says no one is really wrong or right.

Nothing starts family drama faster than suggesting the kids might survive a frozen chicken nugget.