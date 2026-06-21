A Family Dispute Breaks Out After A Man Becomes Ill From Food Prepared By His Sister And Refuses To Eat There Again

Isn’t it surprising how some family members can be so careless?!

This kid shares how his annoying sister never kept him first while cooking meals.

Check out how the poor kid got sick at his sister’s house.

AITAH for not eating the food my sister makes when we visit her house? I (17M) have food sensitivities that can make me pretty sick if I ignore them. I can’t eat a lot of dairy or red meat without having stomach and bathroom issues. I can eat smaller amounts. Like a pizza with less cheese than normal or a really small amount of yogurt and stuff like that.

He explains how he gets really sick…

I avoid red meat though because it’s way easier for me. And there are some fruits that also irritate my stomach so I try to avoid them as well. I’ve always tried to be chill about it and I don’t make a fuss when stuff isn’t customized to me. I can not eat or eat around stuff that don’t work for me easily enough. But my sister (27F) has made that super hard.

This is where it gets bad…

To start with we’re technically stepsiblings but my mom married her dad when I was only 18 months old so I grew up with her and consider her my sister. Not to mention my stepdad adopted me when I was younger so we did officially become siblings. My mom was willing to adopt her too but my sister was not okay with that. And I realize more as I get older that she’s never been okay with us and she uses food as a way to express it. Ever since my sister got her house two years ago she hosts both her family and her husband’s family and she cooks for everyone. But she always cooks stuff that really isn’t edible for me.

UH OH…

She’ll make pasta and use a cheese sauce or she’ll melt a ton of cheese onto the whole dish. Plus she adds yogurt to a ton of her dishes too. She uses red meat for every single meal we get there. And she uses a ton of lemon juice when lemon is one of the fruits I avoid. Sometimes I’m left with a salad but sometimes that isn’t an option either because again, lemon juice. I have tried to just quietly eat around the stuff with dairy. Our dad has brought up the fact she cooks food I can’t eat and she’ll play dumb some of the time or she gets really defensive about being told what to cook and saying we should appreciate her cooking for us.

He dislikes the whole arrangement!

I got really sick a couple of times after eating at her place and the last time I had to miss a week of school because it just messed with me so bad. I even had to see a doctor and get an allergen test done to find out if my intolerances had become allergies. My sister didn’t care and something she said made me realize it was her way of saying I’m not her brother so why would she care. I tried to get out of eating at her place the last few times but my parents told me I had to go. The same thing happened with the food not being for me when we got there so the very last time I refused to eat.

That’s INSANE!

My sister and her husband got so offended that I was wasting all their food and I was told to eat the stuff I could eat vs leaving it all. But I said I didn’t feel safe eating any of it after the last time I got sick. And I said there was no reason to keep serving me food they knew I couldn’t eat. My parents tried to fix my plate to be edible for me but I told them to stop and I wasn’t eating anymore because I refuse to get sick again. It made my dad and sister fight and my parents are pretty pissed at me too. They told me I should have eaten something to not be rude. AITAH?

GEEZ! That sounds so unreasonable!

Why would his parents demand for him to get sick?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s check out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user understands that the parents are the problem here!

This user hates how nobody stood up for this kid!

This user suggests not visiting the sister’s house again!

This user knows what to do next time!

This user knows things can get better!

Somebody needs to take some action here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.